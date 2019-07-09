InfoSecure Redteam Launches New Website

InfoSecure Redteam Conformance, a leading cybersecurity firm announced today the availability of their improved website at https://www.infosecure1.com

This new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence...” — Patrick Bass

BENTONVILLE, AR, USA, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. dba InfoSecure Redteam Conformance, a leading national cybersecurity firm based in Bentonville, AR announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. The new design offers quick and easy access to essential information and features a more robust engine to highlight the company’s updated solutions and other cybersecurity-related services.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the improved access to information it provides our clients, partners, and media,” said Patrick Bass, InfoSecure Redteam Founder and CEO. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence.”

InfoSecure’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of cybersecurity-related services, business activity, corporate milestones, events, and other information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at https://www.infosecure1.com.

About InfoSecure Redteam, Inc.

InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. dba InfoSecure Redteam Conformance (“InfoSecure”) is a leading provider of tailored security consulting services to companies across all industries. In addition, our consulting professionals hold certifications from leading credentialing organizations such as PCI SSC, PMI, SANS, ISACA, IIA, and others. We have worked with some of the largest service providers and merchant organizations in the United States. Established in 2014, the organization is privately held and headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company has become a leading provider of PCI compliance validation, HIPAA, and other services. InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. dba InfoSecure Redteam Conformance provides Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SCC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services.

About Conformance Technologies LLC

Conformance Technologies is a fast-growing provider of technology solutions, education, and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements. More than 500,000 small and midsize business end-users rely on Conformance Technologies’ solutions to protect their businesses every day, both domestically and in 21 countries around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Conformance Technologies evolved from a payments consultancy and PCI compliance firm originally established in 2003. Today, the company has become a leading provider of automated compliance and sensitive data protection systems and services. InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. dba InfoSecure Redteam Conformance provides Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SCC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services.

