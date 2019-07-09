Mass Innovation Nights, Formlabs and Dassault Systèmes Support Local Entrepreneurs and Showcase New, Innovative Products

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Mass Innovation Nights , Massachusetts’ leading monthly new product showcase, will produce its latest event at Formlabs in Somerville. The event is sponsored by Dassault Systèmes. Mass Innovation Nights 124 will feature a variety of innovative local products. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. RSVP online .



“We appreciate Mass Innovation Nights’ community-driven approach to driving visibility for local entrepreneurs and have partnered with the organization four times,” said Greg Smith, Director of SOLIDWORKS for Entrepreneurs at Dassault Systèmes. “By working together, we are able to better support the Boston region’s startups.”

“At Formlabs we are focused on expanding access to digital fabrication,” said Dan Kirchgessner, Formlabs’ community manager. “Partnering with Mass Innovation Nights and Dassault Systèmes is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with the community.”

“Every Innovation Nights event features a cadre of new and exciting products,” said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights and Innovation Women . “By working together with other members of our community, we can make a difference for local startups.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Various business experts, including Smith, Kirchgessner, Abhishek Bali, and Jillian Friot will be on hand to share their business knowledge. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN124 to help promote the new products at the event.

About Formlabs

Formlabs is expanding access to digital fabrication, so anyone can make anything. Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts with offices in Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, Hungary, and North Carolina, Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. Formlabs products include the Form 3 and Form 3L, powered by an advanced form of stereolithography (SLA) called Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing, Form 2 SLA 3D printer, Form Wash and Form Cure post-processing solutions, Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer, and Form Cell manufacturing solution. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, as well as best-in-class 3D printing software. Learn more .

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past ten years, it has helped launch more than 1,200 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram and Twitter or visit the website .

