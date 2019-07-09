AYESHA CURRY LAUNCHES A CURATED LINE OF MEAL KITS AVAILABLE AT SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES

Homemade Meal Kits will feature recipes by Ayesha Curry and fresh, premium, local ingredients sourced by Local Crate, the leading purveyor of premium meal kits.

/EIN News/ --

San Mateo, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ayesha Curry, chef, restauranteur, New York Times Bestselling author, and television host, now has a curated line of meal kits under her lifestyle brand Homemade, available at select Whole Foods Market stores. Homemade Meal Kits will feature recipes by Ayesha Curry and fresh, premium, local ingredients sourced by Local Crate, the leading purveyor of premium meal kits.

“As a devout Whole Foods Market shopper, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market and Local Crate to launch my new line of premium meal kits,” said Curry. “I’m passionate about helping families get back around the dinner table and developed my meal kits for cooks of all skill levels to execute a delicious weeknight meal the whole family will love.”

“Local Crate works with local farmers and local makers to create inspired meal kits with the freshest ingredients,” said Frank Jackman, Local Crate’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Working with Ayesha and her vision for reigniting the magic of a homecooked meal, one home at a time, has inspired a new way to deliver the best of local.”

Homemade Meal Kits are currently available for purchase at two Whole Foods Market locations, Harrison (Oakland) and Stevens Creek (Cupertino), featuring the following recipes:

Honey-Lime Chicken Breasts with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Garlic Kale

Pomegranate Chimichurri Steak with Spiced-Rubbed Roasted Parsnips and Carrots

Cheesy Baked Penne Primavera with Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Warm Vegetable & Chickpea Coconut Curry Bowls with Basmati Rice

To get the latest custom recipes and details from this program, visit http://www.shophomemade.com/ and follow Homemade on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well as Ayesha Curry on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Homemade

Homemade was created with a simple mission; to help create solutions for busy people. As a working mom of three, Founder Ayesha Curry knows first-hand how hectic life can get, but also recognized that busy people shouldn’t have to compromise when it comes to living their best life.

“Growing up, our home was the hub for family and friends. It’s where we gathered, ate, laughed, and made memories that have shaped me into the person I am today. Now as an adult, and more importantly as a mom, it’s so important that I create a home that evokes that same warm energy and gives my family a comfortable space to make new memories. As a chef, it’s been my mission to reignite the magic of a home-cooked meal. A simple tradition worth sharing with the people you love. Bringing families back together in their homes, and giving them everything they need to make their home a place where they feel confidence and pride, is quite simply why I created the Homemade brand and is at the heart of everything I do.” – Ayesha Curry

Originating with Meal Kits, Homemade has now expanded into gardening products, jewelry, home fragrances. In February 2019, Homemade launched ShopHomemade.com, a lifestyle destination site with an online store featuring the full catalog of Homemade products, as well as premium content in food, fashion, and home design. That same month, Homemade opened its first retail location in Oakland’s Jack London Square.

About Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a chef, restauranteur, New York Times Bestselling author, host and Executive Producer of ABC’s “Family Food Fight”, and was featured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 list by Forbes Magazine. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, and has amassed over 8 million avid social media followers and subscribers. The face of today’s modern “mompreneur," Ayesha is the founder of Homemade, a lifestyle brand and content platform for all things home. Ayesha has her own line of cookware, bedding, jewelry, kitchen textiles, meal kits and will soon release her own line of baby food. Ayesha is an ambassador for No Kid Hungry, an organization fighting to end childhood hunger, and the co-founder of the Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon, and husband, Stephen.

About Local Crate

Local Crate delivers fresh, delicious, seasonal meal kits in partnership with award-winning chefs, local farmers, and passionate makers. Easy-to-make recipes and pre-portioned ingredients are sourced locally by growing region, which reduces food, packaging and transportation waste, and reinvests 3.5x more of every consumer dollar into food ingredients and the local farming community. Local Crate’s meal-kit can be found in select Targets, Whole Foods, UNFI and great regional grocers. Good things come to those who Crate. For more information, please visit www.localcrate.com.

Attachments

Frank Jackman Local Crate fjackman@localcrate.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.