Purezero® Natural Haircare Launches Nationwide in Whole Foods Market

Purezero® Natural Haircare is now available in the Whole Body Section at Whole Foods stores nationwide

ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purezero® Natural Haircare announced today its entry into the grocery channel with release of its line of shampoos, conditioners, and hair treatments in all Whole Foods Market locations across the United States.

The Purezero® product line is carefully formulated to use natural ingredients and exceeds the Whole Foods Body Care Quality Standards, which contain over 100 ingredients common in hair and body products that are not permitted to be in beauty products sold at Whole Food stores.

“We are thrilled about our strategic collaboration with Whole Foods because of the match in our brand values,” says Matt Kuhlman, CEO and Co-Founder of Purezero®. “The Purezero® line was developed with high-standards for clean ingredients and having our products on the shelves at Whole Foods helps further our mission to bring premium clean beauty to the everyday consumer. Being able to pick up our products on your grocery run at Whole Foods makes it easier to get clean beauty products.”

Available on shelves now, the collection includes the following products:

Biotin Strengthening Shampoo, Conditioner, and Conditioning Mask: helps provide hair with essential nutrients to build strength

Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Moisturizing Serum: provides moisture to dry hair through amino acids and restorative proteins

Kale Scalp Renewal Shampoo, Conditioner, and Cleansing Conditioner: reinvigorates the scalp through vitamins and minerals

Moroccan Argan Oil Repairing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Repairing Serum: restores hair damaged from heat styling and the elements

Purezero® is excited to introduce this brand at Whole Foods.

About Purezero® Natural Haircare

Purezero® Natural Haircare is created and owned by JM Brands LLC. JM Brands LLC is a St. Pete Beach, Florida indie beauty business focusing on innovative beauty and personal care products.

Instagram: @purezerobeauty

www.purezerobeauty.com

For further media inquiries, please contact us at community@purezerobeauty.com

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.