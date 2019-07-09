Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Software: Worldwide Markets, 2019 to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing approvals for new molecules and biosimilars



New molecules and biosimilars undergo drug safety assessments before their launch in the market. This is to ensure that the drugs comply with safety standards as per regulations.



This rise in approval of new molecular entities and biosimilars as well as registered activities of clinical trials globally has resulted in a surge in the adoption of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software which will subsequently lead to the expansion of the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation, Drivers and Restraints



This pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market analysis considers sales from end-users pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization, and business process outsourcing. The analysis also considers the sales of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the release of new drugs in countries such as the US, Japan, and Canada will play a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as rising incidence rates of adverse drug events, favorable government regulations and policies, and increasing approvals for new molecules and biosimilars.



However, high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance, concerns related to data safety and security, and issues related to system integration may hamper the growth of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software industry over the forecast period.



Outsourcing pharmacovigilance and drug safety research to CROs



To reduce the operational costs and provide revenue-generating opportunities to the vendors, pharmacovigilance, and drug safety operations are being outsourced to developing economies such as India, China, and the Philippines. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmacovigilance and drug safety software manufacturers that includes: AB Cube, ArisGlobal, Ennov, EXTEDO, and Oracle Corp.



Also, the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Contract research organization - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Business process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of AI in pharmacovigilance

Outsourcing pharmacovigilance and drug safety research to CROs

Extensive adoption of cloud technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Cube

ArisGlobal LLC

Ennov

EXTEDO GmbH

Oracle Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7bo30

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software, Drug Discovery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.