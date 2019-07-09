Global Fire Pump Controllers Market, Forecast to 2023: Emergence of (Variable Speed) VFD Fire Pump Controllers Spur Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fire Pump Controllers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities



The number of development projects is increasing with the growing demand for affordable housing, transportation, and other amenities. Also, many manufacturing units in discrete and process industries are being established due to the growing demand for consumables.



These factors will boost the need for fire pump controllers as fire safety systems in these facilities. This will lead to the expansion of the global fire pump controllers market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Market Segments, Drivers and Restraints



This fire pump controllers market analysis considers sales from end-users, including industrial, commercial, and residential. The analysis also considers the sales of fire pump controllers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of fire safety systems by industries will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, and enforcement of stringent regulations.



However, the slowdown in industrial sector growth, low-cost strategies of Chinese vendors, and volatile pricing and high installation cost limiting adoption may hamper the growth of the fire pump controllers industry over the forecast period.



Emergence of (variable speed) VFD fire pump controllers



VFD fire pump controllers involve low associative maintenance cost and have high energy efficiency. They also improve the overall quality of service and provides additional safety against equipment failure. These benefits of VFD-integrated fire pump controllers are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global fire pump controllers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire pump controllers manufacturers that include: Eaton Corp, Grundfos Holding, NAFFCO FZCO, Schneider Electric, and Tornatech FZE.



Also, the fire pump controllers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Electric fire pump controller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Diesel fire pump controller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of VFD fire pump controllers

Evolution of green buildings, necessitating modification in existing fire safety framework

Growth in number of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eaton Corp.

Grundfos Holding AS

NAFFCO FZCO

Schneider Electric SE

Tornatech FZE

