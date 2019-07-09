Global Fire Pump Controllers Market, Forecast to 2023: Emergence of (Variable Speed) VFD Fire Pump Controllers Spur Growth
Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities
The number of development projects is increasing with the growing demand for affordable housing, transportation, and other amenities. Also, many manufacturing units in discrete and process industries are being established due to the growing demand for consumables.
These factors will boost the need for fire pump controllers as fire safety systems in these facilities. This will lead to the expansion of the global fire pump controllers market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Market Segments, Drivers and Restraints
This fire pump controllers market analysis considers sales from end-users, including industrial, commercial, and residential. The analysis also considers the sales of fire pump controllers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of fire safety systems by industries will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, and enforcement of stringent regulations.
However, the slowdown in industrial sector growth, low-cost strategies of Chinese vendors, and volatile pricing and high installation cost limiting adoption may hamper the growth of the fire pump controllers industry over the forecast period.
Emergence of (variable speed) VFD fire pump controllers
VFD fire pump controllers involve low associative maintenance cost and have high energy efficiency. They also improve the overall quality of service and provides additional safety against equipment failure. These benefits of VFD-integrated fire pump controllers are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global fire pump controllers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire pump controllers manufacturers that include: Eaton Corp, Grundfos Holding, NAFFCO FZCO, Schneider Electric, and Tornatech FZE.
Also, the fire pump controllers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Electric fire pump controller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Diesel fire pump controller - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of VFD fire pump controllers
- Evolution of green buildings, necessitating modification in existing fire safety framework
- Growth in number of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eaton Corp.
- Grundfos Holding AS
- NAFFCO FZCO
- Schneider Electric SE
- Tornatech FZE
