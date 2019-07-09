Cloudvirga Appoints Lending Compliance Veteran Maria Moskver as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga , the leading provider of intelligent point-of-sale (POS) mortgage technology, today announced the appointment of Maria Moskver as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. With over 20 years of experience in compliance and regulatory matters for financial services technology companies, Moskver has a strong track record of establishing a culture of compliance.



“Because Cloudvirga technology touches every part of the mortgage workflow, from point of sale through closing, it is critical that we take compliance every bit as seriously as do our customers, so we are very excited to have Maria to join our team,” said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck.

“Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry’s legal and regulatory complexities will ensure that Cloudvirga builds on our leadership position for years to come.”

Moskver joins Cloudvirga from Covius (fka LenderLive), where she served as General Counsel and Enterprise Compliance Officer. Previous to Covius, she served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance officer at Walz Group and helped facilitate its sale to LenderLive.

“As I learned more about Cloudvirga, I saw an organization with an unyielding commitment to enable a compliant experience for both lenders and consumers,” said Moskver. “The traditional technology company adage of ‘move fast and break things’ does not work in the mortgage industry, and Cloudvirga’s leadership team strikes the perfect balance between being transformational while prioritizing compliance.”

Moskver is a recognized industry thought leader and speaker, receiving recognition for her practical, research-based lectures and numerous industry awards. She is a subject matter expert in bank and non-bank regulations for the financial services industry at both the federal and state levels and has extensive experience collaborating with attorneys general and trade associations on regulatory issues.

Moskver graduated magna cum laude from Colorado College with a degree in Economics and holds an MBA from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) engine, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

Media Contact

Kait Kaminsky

Director of Brand Engagement, Cloudvirga

press@cloudvirga.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c523ef3-6fc9-4a26-8ece-904188d8b0de



