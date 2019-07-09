Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper’s Meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 9, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-176-19

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper met with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani today at the Pentagon to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the United States and Qatar.

The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including the importance of burden sharing, Qatari support to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the Gulf rift.

Secretary Esper thanked the Emir for the Qatari offer to improve Al-Udeid Air Base and for hosting U.S. forces. He also reiterated the U.S. commitment to ongoing security cooperation for peace and stability in the region.