Global Trade Finance Market Forecasts to 2023: Incorporation of Technology with Trade Finance is Augmenting Growth

Emergence of clearing houses



Clearing houses verifies the financial capabilities of sellers and buyers to smoothen the trade finance operation. It ensures the delivery of desired products in the promised quality and quantity. This prevents complaints and need for arbitration. The demand for clearing houses will lead to the expansion of the global trade finance market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics & Segments



This trade finance market analysis considers sales from trade finance instruments including traditional trade finance, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance. The analysis also considers the sales of trade finance in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the traditional trade finance segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the visibility provided by traditional trade finance solutions will play a significant role in the traditional trade finance segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as the growing number of exports, enhanced cash flow leading to business growth, and emergence of clearing houses. However, impact due to trade war, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs, and need to adhere to strict regulations and compliance may hamper the growth of the trade finance industry over the forecast period.



Incorporation of technology with trade finance



The integration of advanced technology such as blockchain technology with trade finance not only enhances the efficiency but also simplifies end-to-end invoice finance transaction. The application of technologies such as artificial intellegence (AI), automates the process of trading documents. Such benefits of technologies such as ML and IoT is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global trade finance market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trade finance manufacturers that include: BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Wells Fargo & Co.



Also, the trade finance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRADE FINANCE INSTRUMENTS



Comparison by trade finance instruments

Traditional trade finance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Supply chain finance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Structured trade finance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by trade finance instruments

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Incorporation of technology with trade finance

Threat of trade-based money laundering (TBML)

Expansion of trade finance in developing regions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Inc.

HSBC Holdings PLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co.

