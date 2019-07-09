Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Outlook 2019-2023 with BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Arabian Oil Co, and TOTAL Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for petrochemical feedstock



Many industries rely on petrochemicals. These petrochemicals require a large amount of crude oil and gas and its derivatives for its manufacturing. The growing production of petrochemicals will boost the demand for primary petrochemical feedstock chemicals such as naphtha and ethane and lead to the expansion of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics & Segments



This petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis considers sales from types including naphtha and gas oil. The analysis also considers the sales of petroleum liquid feedstock in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the naphtha segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased refining capacity and investments in oil refining will play a significant role in the naphtha segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as rapid growth of the transportation sector, rising demand for petrochemical feedstock, and increasing petrochemical plant and refinery capacity.



However, volatility in global crude oil prices, rising demand for alternate energy sources, and stringent regulations on environmental pollution may hamper the growth of the petroleum liquid feedstock industry over the forecast period.



Innovations in downstream sector



Exploration & production companies in the downstream sector are involved in the processing of crude oil and natural gas. They produce value-added petroleum products from natural gas and crude oil. Petroleum refineries are adopting advanced control and analysis technologies to optimize their refining operations and enhance the yield of refinery products. This further drives the adoption of petrochemical feedstock chemicals and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global petroleum liquid feedstock market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading petroleum liquid feedstock manufacturers that include: BP, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Arabian Oil Co, and TOTAL.



Also, the petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Naphtha - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gasoil - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas refining industry

Innovations in downstream sector

Rising exploration of unconventional petroleum resources

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP PLC

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

TOTAL S.A.

