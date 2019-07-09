Osprey Pointe at Sandestin, the Area’s Newest Vacation Condominiums, Now Taking Reservations beginning March 1, 2020

/EIN News/ --

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is taking reservations now for the much anticipated, Osprey Pointe. The first new accommodations inside the gates of Sandestin in more than 12 years will welcome guests beginning March 2020. The 77-unit condominium complex offers luxurious 2, 3 and 4-bedroom vacation rental properties with captivating views of Choctawhatchee Bay, nature preserves and views of the exclusive Osprey Pointe pool.





“Sandestin is very excited to offer this brand new, elevated accommodation concept to our guests,” stated Sara Becnel, vice president of development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “The furnishings and intentional design elements flow throughout each guest room, providing that sense of comfort and consistency that hotel rooms traditionally offer plus the privacy and extra space that only a vacation rental can provide. These unique features cultivate the perfect environment for multi-generational vacationers, golf groups, reunions and retreats of all kinds.”

Osprey Pointe is situated within the gates of Sandestin just north of the existing Heron Walk Road and south of Jolee Island, the resort’s bayfront island preserve. The units offer spacious floor plans with distinguished interior features such as carefully-selected furnishings, appliances, quartz countertops and marble backsplashes in the large kitchens, walk-in showers and expansive balconies. The consistent, elevated quality make Osprey Pointe a unique offering in the vacation rental industry. The stunning aesthetics and plentiful amenities, including spacious gathering places, a flexible-use community center and heated pool, have been curated to enhance the experience, making memories for leisure guests and offering to surprise and delight the most selective of meeting and event planners. Guests of Osprey Pointe will also have access to the Sandestin experience generations have come to love, including complimentary guest amenities, shopping, dining, nightlife, special events, golf, tennis, spa, beach and bay activities and the recently-expanded 123-slip Baytowne Marina. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit: Sandestin.com/Osprey-Pointe

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a major destination for all ages and all seasons. The resort invites guests to experience 2,400 acres with 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals including condominiums, villas, homes and townhomes. The resort features more than 7 miles of beaches and pristine bay front, 4 championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 20 swimming pools, a 123-slip marina, a fitness center and spa. Shop, dine and play at the charming pedestrian village, The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Up and coming developments, including the Sandestin Hotel, will add an additional 20,000+ sq. ft. of meeting space to the existing 65,000 plus a 250-room hotel.

