Ready, Set, Sale! Book an Exotic Winter Sale on a Variety Cruises’ Mega Yacht

Variety Cruises Offers up to 45% off for Individual and Group Bookings on Select Itineraries and Departure Dates

New York, New York, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Variety Cruises, an award-winning boutique small ship cruise-line, announced a winter 2019/2020 sale for individual and group bookings to some of their most exotic destinations. Guests can now have a dream mega yacht experience with discounts of up to 45% off on select cruises. The Winter Getaway Sale applies to Variety Cruises’ off the beaten track cruise destinations including Cape Verde, West Borneo, The Seychelles, The Rivers of West Africa and Costa Rica & Panama.

On a Variety Cruises itinerary, guests will discover the hidden gems of each destination, new ports of call, secret coves with crystal blue waters, ancient historical landmarks, and have the opportunity to immerse in the local culture with on board experts. Variety Cruises offers passengers intimate and transformative experiences unique to small ship itineraries.

Costa Rica & Panama (from Colon, Panama City, or Puerto Caldera) on board the Panorama(24 cabins)

· On board expert: Venture through national parks including The Nature National Park of Manuel Antonio, the Curu Nature Reserve with on board naturalist

· No single supplement

· Cruise through the Panama Canal*

· Swim through the crystal clear waters off Granito de Oro and Coiba Islands, soar through a rainforest canopy, and dance with Emberra Indians

*On certain departure dates

Individual Reservation: up to 40% reduction*

Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40% reduction

Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45% reduction

Seychelles (from Mahe-Seychelles) on board the Pegasos (21 cabins)

· Unique small ship island hopping voyage

· Chance to dive into a breathtaking underwater world, walk through tropical jungles and capture heaven beaches

· Increased air access by various airlines

· Can be combined with a Kenya Safari

Individual Reservation: 40% reduction

Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40% reduction

Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45% reduction

Rivers of West Africa (from Dakar-Senegal) on board the Harmony V (25 cabins)

· Variety Cruises pioneered and is the only cruise line operating this itinerary in West Africa

· On board Expert: Gambian River Naturalist provides insights for discovering the amazing nature and wildlife, unravelling the wonders of West Africa

· African American Heritage Tours available for groups

· Visit Sine – Saloum Delta, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Individual Reservation: up to 40% reduction*

Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40% reduction

Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45% reduction

Cape Verde (from Sal, Cape Verde) on board the Harmony V (25 cabins)

· Morna, the most popular genre of Cape Verdean music, has produced an international superstar, Cesária Évora

· Off the coast of West Africa: the first European Settlement in the tropics offers

· A blend of African culture with Portuguese influence

· Explore the archipelago from volcanic landscapes to white sand secluded beaches

Individual Reservation: up to 30% reduction*

Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 30% reduction

Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 35% reduction

The West Borneo Cruise on board the Panorama II (25 cabins) (Group Only)

· Hidden Gem off the coast of Malaysia and Brunei – under the radar destination

· Optional excursion to Gunung National Park, a World Heritage site

· Experience the world’s most wildlife-rich equatorial rainforests, rich indigenous culture, and picturesque coastal 'kampung' (villages)

· Ethnic and culinary melting pot of Chinese, Malaysian, and indigenous people

Groups for min. 6 paying cabins: 25% reduction

Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 25% reduction

*Individual discounts vary with departure dates.

Expiry Date: September 15, 2019

When Booking the Winter 2019/2020 Cruises, Please Use the

Following Booking Code: Winter 2019/2020 special offer

For specific sale rates for individuals or groups and applicable departure dates for each destination please call your local travel agent or call Variety Cruises at: 1-800-319-7776; For more information please visit Variety Cruises at: www.varietycruises.com

For high-res images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B8y9EgVlBd1Rfm4zV21DU25qcVNBU09abEFCeVNvX0psRXBTNE45MDlJbXZXVVpwd0JNYms

THE VARIETY CRUISE DIFFERENCE

· Private Yacht Cruise Experience, with no more than 72 fellow passengers

· Boutique-size yachts that dock right in ports not accessible by large ships

· Carefully crafted itineraries focused on the destination

· Ample leisure time in each port including overnights

· Mediterranean fusion cuisine with a strong local influence depending on the destination

· Personalized service on board provided by experienced and finely trained crew

· Small group shore excursions – Immersion in the destination

· Swimming platforms allowing guests to swim, snorkel, kayak and more

· Yacht Deck Barbecues & Private Events on shore

ABOUT VARIETY CARES

Variety Cruises’ Mission includes a commitment to provide in depth local experiences wherever Variety Cruises sails, while fostering sustainable practices and respecting the environment and cultural ethics of the destinations visited. Toward this end, the Variety Foundation (a US-based 501 C 3) was created. The Variety Foundation is working to provide an organized way to make contributions in support of local initiatives, like education and schools, as well as local foundations already in place. https://varietycruises.com/the-company2

ABOUT VARIETY CRUISES

With over 300 ports of call, and over 10,000 guests annually spanning 50 years at Sea, Variety Cruises remains faithful to their core mission to create positive change through their operations and set standards for the global tourism industry. A leader in small ship cruising, Variety Cruises won USA Today Reader’s Choice World’s Best Boutique Cruise Line 2016, Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice Best for Yacht Cruises, Scenic Nature Cruises Tourism Awards 2015 & 2016 Best for Small Ship Cruising in Greece, and Conde Nast Traveler Best Small Ship Cruise Line in Greece; Variety Cruises is the largest Mega Yachts operator in the Mediterranean and one of the top 3 worldwide in the Small Ship market.

Variety Cruises US Editorial Contact

The Bradford Group

Karen Hoffman/ Bianca Pappas

Tel: (212) 447-0027

Fax: (212) 725 8253

E-mail: info@bradfordglobalmarketing.com

Variety Cruises Contact

Naomi Kabak

Sr. Vice President

Tel: 212-594-8787 Ext. 218

Fax 212-594-7073

E-mail: nkabak@groupist.com

