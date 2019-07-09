Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.6 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Five Airports in Virginia

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Virginia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Newport News/Williamsburg International in Williamsburg, $300,000 - grant funds will be used to construct a taxiway and install taxiway lighting.

Norfolk International in Norfolk, $225,000 - grant funds will be used to conduct a study.

Orange County in Orange, $115,000 -grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

Commonwealth of Virginia in Richmond, $500,000 - grant funds will be used to conduct a state system plan study.

Winchester Regional in Winchester, $420,000 - grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a taxiway and reconstruct an aircraft-parking apron.

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life.According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.



