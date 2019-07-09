ATI Physical Therapy and Real Salt Lake – Arizona Join Forces to provide rehab and sports medicine services

/EIN News/ --

ATI Physical Therapy and Real Salt Lake – Arizona (RSL-AZ), are proud to announce an agreement where ATI will be providing access to rehabilitation and sports medicine services to the young men and women athletes participating in RSL-AZ’s youth development programs. As part of the agreement, ATI will be designated as the “Official Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Provider of RSL-AZ”.





The agreement will give RSL-AZ access to rehabilitation services from a leading physical therapy and sports medicine provider in the nation. ATI will also provide athletic training services to RSL-AZ athletes. Athletes, their parents and coaches can have peace of mind knowing that ATI Sports Medicine is on the sidelines, helping to prevent, assess and rehabilitate injuries.

ATI Physical Therapy and its sports medicine division are well respected in the academic world for a wide-range of research studies - from Olympic-level athletes to local high school and Little League players. Currently, ATI deploys more than 350 athletic trainers to more than 300 athletic organization across the United States, including world-class and championship organizations such as Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

“ATI is thrilled to be the Official Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Provider of RSL-AZ.” said Jason Pequette, Sr. Sports Med Director. “Like ATI, RSL-AZ has a strong mission and purpose of giving back to the community where they live and serve, mentoring young men and women through sport activities. ATI feels privileged to be providing our athletic training services to RSL- AZ, helping to keep these young athletes safe and injury free.”

"We are thrilled to offer our membership this partnership with ATI.” said Brent Erwin, RSL-AZ Executive Director. "The health and well-being of the kids is the number one priority for RSL AZ. As a parent, I know when your child is injured and needs medical attention having a rehab specialist serving every area of the Valley as part of our club is a tremendous asset! We welcome ATI to RSL AZ!”

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and their Sports Medicine group, please visit ATIpt.com/sports-medicine. To see a complete list of ATI’s clinic locations and services, please visit ATIpt.com. You can also follow @ATIPhysicalTherapy on Facebook and @ATIPT on Instagram, and Twitter. Or subscribe to the official ATI YouTube Channel for a glimpse into our world!

About RSL-AZ

Real Salt Lake AZ is Arizona's premier soccer club based out of Phoenix. Arizona. Bringing together Sereno Soccer Club (Est. in 1978), Legacy Soccer (Est. in 1979), and Valparaiso United FC (Est. in 2008), RSL-AZ is dedicated to promoting the game of soccer at all levels. RSL-AZ is the only club in Arizona that offers every platform: Competitive Teams (APL, ASL, POSOL, & U7-10 Youth Academy), Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) for Boys and Development Academy for Boys and Girls. RSL-AZ is the only path way to professional soccer—up to the MLS for boys and the NWSL for girls. We take pride in having developed numerous US National Team players, professional players both in the US and Internationally as well as hundreds of men’s and women’s college soccer players.

