NRCG, SHRC, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: NRCG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NRC’s agreement to merge with US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ECOL ). Shareholders of NRC will receive 0.196 shares of the new company for each share of NRC common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-nrc-group-holdings-corp .

Shore Community Bank (OTC PINK: SHRC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shore’s agreement to be acquired by 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: FCCY ). Shareholders of Shore will receive 0.8786 shares of 1st Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1st Constitution common stock and cash for each share of Shore owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shore-community-bank .

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to C&J’s agreement to be merge with Keane Group, Inc. Shareholders of C&J will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane for each share of C&J. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cj-energy-services-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

