BERNINA of America Announces Partnership With Rethreaded

Raises $14,868 to Help Combat Human Trafficking

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ill., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce a new partnership with Rethreaded, a nonprofit that provides a second chance at life through employment for survivors of human trafficking in Jacksonville, Fla. The partnership was initiated during BERNINA’s recent Dealer conference, which helped raise $14,868 for Rethreaded.

Throughout the conference, BERNINA Dealers were able to take tours of Rethreaded’s store in Jacksonville and view their handmade items at a booth in BERNINA’s vendor mall, which resulted in sales of $11,148. Dealers also donated through the conference registration site and brought in over $1,341. BERNINA also hosted a silent auction and gave away a Ukulele signed by Quilter and Fabric Designer Tula Pink. To help strengthen the partnership, BERNINA is donating a BERNINA 350 PE sewing machine, valued at $1,899 MSRP.

“We are very pleased to partner with an established brand like BERNINA,” said Kristen Keen, founder of Rethreaded. “Our mission at Rethreaded is to renew hope, reignite dreams and release potential for survivors of human trafficking locally and globally through business. Through these types of partnerships and generous donations we can help more women achieve the support they need to transition to a new life.”

Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Rethreaded provides a second chance at life through employment for survivors of human trafficking. Through Rethreaded, women have employment opportunities in different facets of the company including production, inventory, sales, marketing and finance/admin. Rethreaded also operates as a distribution company that sells products from like-minded businesses who also employ women who have found freedom from human trafficking. For more information on Rethreaded, please visit www.rethreaded.com.

For more information on BERNINA please visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 125 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

