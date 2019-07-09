MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Barnes & Noble, Inc. – BKS

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Barnes & Noble, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKS) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



June 7, 2019, Barnes & Noble announced that it had agreed to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”). According to the announcement, each share of Barnes & Noble common stock will be exchanged for $6.50 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Barnes & Noble stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) have received all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Barnes & Noble stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/barnes-noble-inc/ .

