Realtors® Release Results of Ipsos Public Opinion Poll Showing Richmond Hill Residents Support Use of Real Estate Open House Signs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Richmond Hill Council set to consider proposed amendments to their sign by-law to allow for the use of real estate open house signs on public property, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), which includes and represents Realtor® members from Richmond Hill and across York Region, has released the results of an Ipsos poll showing strong public support for the use of open-house signs. Currently, Richmond Hill is unique in the Greater Toronto Area in not allowing open house signs on public property.



“Realtors® work hard to represent their clients and ensure that their properties are marketed to the best of their abilities. Even in this day and age, open houses and open house signs still play an important role in this regard,” said Michael Collins, President of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

The poll results, released today, indicate that the vast majority of Richmond Hill residents agree with TREB. The poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs, one of Canada’s most respected public opinion research firms. Interviews were completed between June 18-24, 2019 and the results are considered accurate to within +/- 3.2 percentage points. The results were as follows:

83% of Richmond Hill residents approve of the use of open house signs.

71% of Richmond Hill residents are in favour of changing Richmond Hill’s sign by-law to allow the use of open house signs on public property, with limitations to regulate location, time, and days that they can be used.

82% of Richmond Hill residents believe that open house signs help to market their neighbourhood to those looking to buy a home.

74% find open house signs helpful when shopping for a home and 75% believe that these signs are an important component of buying or selling a home.

Less than three in 10 Richmond Hill residents harbour negative perceptions about open house signs, such as that “they are an eyesore and should not be allowed” (24%) or that they are “not useful” (28%).

74% of Richmond Hill residents expect their Realtor® to host an open house when selling their home and 80% expect their Realtor to use open house signs.

On July 9, 2019, Richmond Hill Council will be considering proposed amendments to the current sign by-law to allow the use of real estate open house signs on public property, with limitations.

“TREB strongly supports the by-law amendments being proposed by Richmond Hill staff. We believe that these changes will help to ensure the legitimate use of open house signs, and will allow Realtors to provide the services that their Richmond Hill clients want and expect them to,” said Collins.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.com (416) 443-8158

