Lyft Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately One Week Remains to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyft, Inc. – LYFT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announced today that that approximately one week remains to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Lyft Inc. (“Lyft” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: LYFT) alleging claims on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Lyft shares pursuant to or traceable to Lyft’s initial public offering (“IPO”) on or around March 29, 2019.

The complaint, which is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Defendants violated the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased Lyft securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Lyft Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

As the true facts emerged in the wake of the IPO, the Company’s shares fell from $72 per share to $57 per share on April 15, 2019.

