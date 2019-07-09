Change of British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia - August 2019
2016 to Present
Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission
2014 to 2016
Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes
2013 to 2014
Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics
2010 to 2013
National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section
2009
New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations
2006 to 2009
Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union
2005 to 2006
Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations
2006
Joined FCO
2004 to 2005
Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform
