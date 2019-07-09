There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,755 in the last 365 days.

Change of British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia - August 2019

2016 to Present

Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission

2014 to 2016

Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes

2013 to 2014

Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics

2010 to 2013

National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section

2009

New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations

2006 to 2009

Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union

2005 to 2006

Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations

2006

Joined FCO

2004 to 2005

Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform

2003

Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide

2000 to 2002

English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme)

