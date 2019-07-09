Change of British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia - August 2019

2016 to Present Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission 2014 to 2016 Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes 2013 to 2014 Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics 2010 to 2013 National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section 2009 New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations 2006 to 2009 Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union 2005 to 2006 Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations 2006 Joined FCO 2004 to 2005 Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform 2003 Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide 2000 to 2002 English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme) 2003 Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide 2000 to 2002 English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme)



