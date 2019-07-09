Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Markets to 2023 - Leading Players are AA, Falck AS, RAC Group, The Allstate Corp, and Viking Redningstjeneste Topco

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles



Governments of several countries are encouraging the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles through various initiatives including tax rebates and subsidies. This will not only boost the sales of hybrid and electric vehicles but also help in decarbonizing the environment.



The increasing sales of hybrid and electric vehicles will need vehicle roadside assistance vendors to upgrade their technologies, leading to the growth in the demand for vehicle roadside assistance during the forecast period. This will lead to the expansion of the global vehicle roadside assistance market at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.



Market Segments & Dynamics



This vehicle roadside assistance market analysis considers sales from types including passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The analysis also considers the sales of vehicle roadside assistance in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing purchase of passenger vehicles in countries such as Brazil, India, China, the UAE, Qatar, and South Africa will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies, increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and the rising number of accidents.



However, integration of safety systems to increase safety quotient of vehicles, increasing the focus of OEMs on development of autonomous vehicles and developments in automotive battery management system may hamper the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance industry over the forecast period.



Rising demand for a vehicle connectivity solution



Automobile manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with advanced connectivity solutions, which will ensure the high penetration of connected cars in the future. Vehicle telematics systems gain and transfer data regarding vehicles' conditions to service centers, fleet owners, and insurance providers.



Real-time highway alerts and notifications will be easily provided to drivers, and navigation systems will be able to direct the vehicle toward the least fuel-consuming route based on traffic density. This is encouraging manufacturers to equip their vehicles with these systems such as vehicle roadside assistance, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global vehicle roadside assistance market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle roadside assistance manufacturers that include: AA, Falck AS, RAC Group (Holdings), The Allstate Corp, and Viking Redningstjeneste Topco.



Also, the vehicle roadside assistance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus on MaaS by ride-sharing platforms and automotive companies

Rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions

Increasing adoption of EVs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AA PLC

Falck AS

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

The Allstate Corp.

Viking Redningstjeneste Topco AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0eog0

