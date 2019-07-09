LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) CEO, Rene Lauritsen, Discusses CBD for Pets, New Partnerships and Corporate Goals in Interview with 420 Observer

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, United Kingdom, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV), ("the Company") CEO Rene Lauritsen was interviewed by 420Observer to discuss the company’s line of CBD-based health products for the pet care market, recent activity and future goals. LinkResPet’s CBD wellness products for dogs, cats and horses are designed to help improve animal ailments, focusing on problems such as arthritis and stress.



LinkResPet CEO, Rene Lauritsen commented, “It was great chatting to 420 Observer about our company, activities and the evolving CBD market. We have a number of ongoing developments, particularly in the partnerships and distribution areas. We have new agreements in place, sales kicking off, new products hitting the shelf in the next few months and more ideas of how to expand our product line. An example of this is the expected launch of our newest product, LYNKS: CBD Pet Water in Q3, which was created through a JV partnership with American Premium Water and is expected to create a new niche in the sector as well as raise our profile by working with a pioneer in the area.

Our current corporate focus is on building and growing our market share and settle as one of the best CBD pet product providers in North America. As always, our continuous commitment to naturally improving pets’ health is at the heart of our operations and products. We have set ourselves a number of ambitious short and long term goals and I look forward to keeping our investors up to date through press releases as we reach each milestone”.

The full interview is available now on: http://www.420observer.com/ceo-interview/07-07-2019-link-reservations-inc-ceo-interview/

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897



