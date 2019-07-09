North Avenue Capital Announces $15 Million Project for Maryland Bellwether Moon Group

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Avenue Capital (NAC), specialized commercial lender headquartered in Ponte Vedra, FL announced today the closing of $15 Million in debt financing to The Moon Group, Inc. (“Moon”). Moon encompasses three well-known commercial brands operating along the East Coast and in the Midwest. Moon Nurseries produces over 500 varieties of trees and shrubs for wholesale; Moon Landscaping provides commercial and residential landscape design, installation, and management; and Moon Site Management offers ground management services for commercial, institutional, and industrial sites. As reported by the Maryland Department of Commerce, Moon is one of the largest employers in Cecil County, where they have been headquartered for over 30 years.



Moon’s good name and strong reputation date back to 1767, affording them the opportunity to have served customers ranging from Arlington National Cemetery to The City of New York to Amazon. With this fresh injection of capital, the Moon legacy is well-positioned for 250 more years of success. The financing provided by NAC will be used to consolidate long-term debt, expand Lines of Credit, and provide valuable working capital. Just as important, the loan preserves more than 400 full-time and seasonal jobs throughout Maryland and the surrounding states.

Jason Hoerr, NAC’s lead Loan Officer on the deal, worked tirelessly with Moon President and CEO, John Pursell, for nearly ten months to finalize a solution that, like Moon itself, would stand the test of time. “Each business brings its own set of needs and opportunities to the table. NAC never lost sight of its committed to navigate the nuances and develop a framework for success.”

NAC President, Eric Johnson, provided executive oversight for the project and acknowledged the challenges encountered in closing this loan. “Like many rural businesses, Moon had been run through the ringer by traditional lenders and needed a fresh start with a new approach. NAC came alongside John and his team to understand their unique history and develop a loan structure that equipped them to execute.”

With the combination of a USDA business loan and SBA financing, Moon is pressing into a new era of service and success.

About The Moon Group, Inc.

The Moon Group, Inc. is the parent company of the three operating subsidiaries: Moon Nurseries, Moon Landscaping, and Moon Site Management. As a whole, Moon Nurseries grows, markets, and sells over 800 varieties of trees, shrubs, grasses, roses, and perennials from two farms in Maryland. Moon Landscaping provides ground management for commercial, institutional, and industrial sites and residential communities. Learn more about Moon by visiting https://moonnurseries.com .

About North Avenue Capital, LLC

North Avenue Capital is a specialized commercial lender exclusively originating, underwriting, and funding USDA Rural Development loans nationwide. Using its expertise, capital, and relationships, NAC is committed to building businesses, growing economies, and creating jobs in rural America. Learn more about North Avenue Capital and their Borrowers by visiting www.northavenue.com .

Contact: Joseph Rowell

Office: 904-562-2617

Cell: 404-822-7761

jrowell@northavenue.com



