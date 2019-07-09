Global Specialty Biocides Market Insights 2019-2023: Led by BASF, Clariant International, Lonza Group, Nouryon Chemicals Holding, and Thor Group
Importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse
With the growing need for water and wastewater treatment, the adoption of specialty biocides to purify water is increasing. Specialty biocides purification technique has superior resistance to contaminants and high antimicrobial activity. This boosts its preference over other techniques including vacuum evaporation, UV disinfection, and others. Increase in wastewater recycling will lead to the expansion of the global specialty biocides market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Market Segments & Dynamics
This specialty biocides market analysis considers sales from products including halogen compounds, nitrogen-based, inorganics, organosulfur, organic acid, phenolics, metallic compounds, and other products. The analysis also considers the sales of specialty biocides in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the halogen compounds segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high reactivity of halogen compounds due to their strong oxidation properties will play a significant role in the halogen compounds segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse, rising need for oil and gas extraction and refining, and significant growth of antimicrobial paints and coatings industry.
However, side-effects associated with specialty biocides, increasing adoption of biocide-free antifouling coatings, and presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the specialty biocides industry over the forecast period.
Increasing use of silver-based biocides
Silver-based biocides has several benefits such as it prevents corrosion and discoloration in products by inhibiting the growth of several types of microbes. It is used as a biocidal agent in the healthcare industry due to its antimicrobial properties. It is also used in plastics and paints and coatings industries. The growing use of silver-based biocides in these industries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global specialty biocides market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty biocides manufacturers that include: BASF, Clariant International, Lonza Group, Nouryon Chemicals Holding, and Thor Group.
Also, the specialty biocides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Halogen compounds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Nitrogen-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organosulfur - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic acid - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Phenolics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Metallic compounds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wood preservation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hygiene and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antifouling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of silver-based biocides
- Rising demand for specialty biocides for use in construction materials
- Increasing use of specialty biocides in healthcare industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.
- Thor Group Ltd.
