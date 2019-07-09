Global Specialty Biocides Market Insights 2019-2023: Led by BASF, Clariant International, Lonza Group, Nouryon Chemicals Holding, and Thor Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Biocides Market by Product, Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse



With the growing need for water and wastewater treatment, the adoption of specialty biocides to purify water is increasing. Specialty biocides purification technique has superior resistance to contaminants and high antimicrobial activity. This boosts its preference over other techniques including vacuum evaporation, UV disinfection, and others. Increase in wastewater recycling will lead to the expansion of the global specialty biocides market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Market Segments & Dynamics



This specialty biocides market analysis considers sales from products including halogen compounds, nitrogen-based, inorganics, organosulfur, organic acid, phenolics, metallic compounds, and other products. The analysis also considers the sales of specialty biocides in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the halogen compounds segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high reactivity of halogen compounds due to their strong oxidation properties will play a significant role in the halogen compounds segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse, rising need for oil and gas extraction and refining, and significant growth of antimicrobial paints and coatings industry.



However, side-effects associated with specialty biocides, increasing adoption of biocide-free antifouling coatings, and presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the specialty biocides industry over the forecast period.



Increasing use of silver-based biocides



Silver-based biocides has several benefits such as it prevents corrosion and discoloration in products by inhibiting the growth of several types of microbes. It is used as a biocidal agent in the healthcare industry due to its antimicrobial properties. It is also used in plastics and paints and coatings industries. The growing use of silver-based biocides in these industries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global specialty biocides market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty biocides manufacturers that include: BASF, Clariant International, Lonza Group, Nouryon Chemicals Holding, and Thor Group.



Also, the specialty biocides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Halogen compounds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Nitrogen-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Organosulfur - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Organic acid - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Phenolics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Metallic compounds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wood preservation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hygiene and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antifouling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of silver-based biocides

Rising demand for specialty biocides for use in construction materials

Increasing use of specialty biocides in healthcare industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Thor Group Ltd.

