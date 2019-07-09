There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,756 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Smart TV Market Outlook to 2023: Registering a CAGR of Over 21% Driven by Technological Advances in TV Resolution

Technological advances in TV resolution

Cable platforms and streaming service providers are broadcasting high resolution content, which is creating growth opportunities for TV manufacturers to develop application loaded and high-resolution smart TVs. The rise in innovations in smart TV software and display resolutions will lead to the expansion of the global smart TV market at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

This smart TV market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of smart TV in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in traditional commerce resulting from globalization will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.

Also, the market report looks at factors such as technological advances in TV resolution, rising popularity of OTT content in smart TVs, and growing prominence of online sales. However, security and piracy concerns related to smart TVs, compliance costs related to adoption of GDPR in Europe, and threat from alternate products may hamper the growth of the smart TV industry over the forecast period.

Growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing

Smart TV manufacturers are increasingly using digital media to market their products as it provides them a deep data insight. This helps vendors to improve the overall consumer viewing experience and expand their customer base. The growing use of digital tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart TV market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV manufacturers that include: Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co, Sony Corp, and VIZIO.

Also, the smart TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing
  • Rising demand for smart TVs in emerging countries
  • Increasing content partnerships to enhance viewer experience

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • VIZIO Inc.

