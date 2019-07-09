Worldwide Smart TV Market Outlook to 2023: Registering a CAGR of Over 21% Driven by Technological Advances in TV Resolution

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart TV Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advances in TV resolution



Cable platforms and streaming service providers are broadcasting high resolution content, which is creating growth opportunities for TV manufacturers to develop application loaded and high-resolution smart TVs. The rise in innovations in smart TV software and display resolutions will lead to the expansion of the global smart TV market at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.



This smart TV market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of smart TV in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in traditional commerce resulting from globalization will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as technological advances in TV resolution, rising popularity of OTT content in smart TVs, and growing prominence of online sales. However, security and piracy concerns related to smart TVs, compliance costs related to adoption of GDPR in Europe, and threat from alternate products may hamper the growth of the smart TV industry over the forecast period.



Growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing



Smart TV manufacturers are increasingly using digital media to market their products as it provides them a deep data insight. This helps vendors to improve the overall consumer viewing experience and expand their customer base. The growing use of digital tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart TV market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV manufacturers that include: Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co, Sony Corp, and VIZIO.



Also, the smart TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing

Rising demand for smart TVs in emerging countries

Increasing content partnerships to enhance viewer experience

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

VIZIO Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pn14v8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Televisions and Television Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.