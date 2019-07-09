CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, RMED, TEVA and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/momo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Momo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Momo Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

To learn more about the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 - July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (ii) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.