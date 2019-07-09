FFF Enterprises Celebrates 31 Years of Putting Patients First

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., an industry leader in counterfeit-free critical-care product distribution, is celebrating 31 years of serving the healthcare community.



July 8, 2019 marks over three decades of the company’s commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Since its inception in 1988, FFF Enterprises has gained a reputation as a safe and reliable source for blood plasma products, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and oncology therapies.



“Thirty-one years is a proud benchmark for us. The commitment every team member has devoted to this company is evident in where we stand today. From product availability, ordering and distribution, to customer satisfaction and patient safety, we ensure excellence is our standard every step along the way. We thank our partners who have supported us through the years and stand by us to this day,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, Inc.



The company has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past two years, including an enriched ERP system, new product offerings, augmented e-commerce resources, the exciting addition of forward-deployed inventory management solutions, and overall workforce expansions. FFF Enterprises’ business models and innovations continue to evolve nimbly in response to the industry’s changing needs.



From humble beginnings, FFF Enterprises was founded with $100 and a goal to distribute patient examination gloves. Today, the company is a multibillion-dollar enterprise, with partnerships that include the largest and most influential group purchasing organizations and top pharmaceutical manufacturers. These partnerships enable FFF Enterprises to provide nationwide service to hospitals, retail pharmacies, physicians’ offices, and supply the nation’s leading non-acute care facilities.



The company’s patient-centric approach resonates through its specialty infusion company and subsidiary, Nufactor®, which specializes in treating patients with chronic rare diseases in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. FFF Enterprises also supports the immune globulin community through their publication of IG Living, a magazine dedicated to promoting patient education, communication and advocacy.



About FFF Enterprises, Inc.



FFF Enterprises, founded in 1988, continues to take a leadership position in supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. With more than 30 years of experience in product allocation management, FFF Enterprises is dedicated to meeting the needs of our most precious patients. Everything we do affirms our dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®. FFF Enterprises has been presented with the “Supplier Legacy Award” by Premier, the “Specialty Distributor of the Year Award” by Vizient, and the notable success of over 11,300 counterfeit-free days (and counting) of safe, reliable product distribution. Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site on www.FFFenterprises.com, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

Michelle Valenzuela — Senior Director, Marketing & Communications FFF Enterprises, Inc. (951) 296-2528 ext 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.