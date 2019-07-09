Podimetrics Hires Former CVS Health Executive to Lead Expansion into Private Payer Markets

Care management company prepares to further growth in the private health plan market

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podimetrics, a care management company with the leading solution to help prevent costly and deadly diabetic foot ulcers, today announced Simon Salgado has joined the team as Vice President, Enterprise Health Services. Salgado spent the last decade at CVS Health in product innovation and sales leadership roles where he spearheaded efforts to develop and commercialize medication adherence and differentiated health programs to keep patients healthy and deliver savings to commercial payers.



“In addition to the terrible human cost and loss of independence for patients, diabetic foot ulcers are a costly health problem that many payers, especially those shifting to value-based care models, are looking for ways to prevent,” said Dr. Jon Bloom, Podimetrics co-founder and CEO. “Simon’s years of experience in the private payer space will be a tremendous asset to Podimetrics as we work to bring our solution to more patients.”

In his new role, Salgado will lead Podimetrics’ commercial efforts in the private health plan market, managing business strategy, championing customer success, and forging partnerships to expand the Podimetrics solution to commercial payers nationwide.

With over a dozen years of experience in the healthcare sector, Salgado has served in a variety of leadership roles, including most recently as CVS Health’s Senior Director of Enterprise Health Plans and Prescription Affordability. There, Salgado led relationships with more than 30 U.S. health plans, implementing innovative programs that reduced costs and improved quality scores. In addition, he oversaw the strategy and execution for programs to help uninsured and underinsured individuals better afford and access medications. Prior to this role, he led the launch of the CVS Caremark’s Transform Diabetes Care program, which has helped hundreds of the company’s PBM clients lower medical costs while improving member health outcomes.

Before CVS Health, Salgado was a business analyst at Deloitte Consulting, working for Fortune 500 companies in the pharmaceutical and media sectors. He was also the founder and CEO of DigiTRx, a cardiac rehabilitation remote monitoring company. Salgado received his BA from Brown University and his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

“Podimetrics is helping address one of the most debilitating, costly, and avoidable diabetes complications,” said Salgado. “I’m thrilled to join this purpose-driven team to integrate the Podimetrics solution with more payers and partners, significantly reducing costs in an already overburdened health system while also materially improving quality of life for people living with diabetes.”

Early detection of diabetic foot complications is critical given the scale and costs associated. Lower-limb related problems represent one-third of the $245 billion spent on diabetes each year in the U.S. More than 1 million diabetic foot ulcers are diagnosed annually and they have a devastating effect on patients’ lives, leading to debilitating injuries and amputations, which can cost as much as $100,000 .

About Podimetrics

Podimetrics is a care management company with the leading solution to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), one of the most debilitating and costly complications of diabetes. On behalf of payers and at-risk providers, we send high-risk patients our FDA-cleared, cellular-connected SmartMat. After placing their feet on the mat for just 20 seconds a day, patients’ data are automatically sent to our care management team that triages any concerning findings. By combining cutting-edge technology with best-in-class care management, Podimetrics earns high engagement rates from patients and allows clinicians to achieve unparalleled outcomes saving limbs, lives, and money. Founded in 2011 by a physician and engineers from MIT and Harvard, Podimetrics is headquartered in Somerville, MA and backed by Norwich Ventures, Scientific Health Development, and Rock Health. For more information, go to www.podimetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @podimetrics .

Contact: Rachel Katz, press@podimetrics.com, 202-792-7200



