2019-2020 Literary and Broadcast News: Announcing Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell: 70 Client Authors Works to Publishers; Books Developed for Television and Film Optioned to Networks and Studios

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today, 2019-2020 Literary Broadcast and Licensing News: THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners (CMP) Announces Agent Alan Morell represented the negotiations and sale to Publishers, 70 CMP clients, Authors works with respected Publishers Imprints e.g. Macmillan, HarperCollins, William Morrow, Random House, iBooks, Hay House Publishers, Rodale, Harmony Crown, Brick Tower Press, J. Boylston & Company, Milk and Cookies, St. Martins Press, Skyhorse, Island books, Grand Central et. al., positioned for Option Rights for Feature Films, Television Network and Cable, Digital, Development Adaptation of Original Content, Unscripted, Scripted, Documentary, Docudrama, Legitimate Theatre e.g. Netflix, Amazon, DisneyABC; ComcastNBC Universal; NewsAmericaFox 21; ATT-TimeWarnerCNN; ViacomCBS Paramount; PBS-BBC; ITV, Independent Studios, Production Companies and Broadway.



“The Aztec Diet”, NY Times Best Selling Author Dr. Bob Arnot to HarperCollins Publishers; “The Penis Book” by Dr. Aaron Spitz to Rodale Penguin Random House; “The New Art of War” by William J. Holstein, J. Boyston & Co.; “The Sicilian Diet” by Dr. Giovanni Campanile to Brick Tower Press; “Common Sense for Common Good” by Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson to Broadside; “Escape from Plauen” by Renee Stoever to J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “Frankie Avalon Italian Family Cookbook” to MACMILLAN St. Martins Press; “The Fountain, 60 the new 30” to Penguin Random House Harmony Crown; “How the Thinkpad Changed the World-And is Shaping the Future” (Lenovo) by Arimasa Naitoh and William J. Holstein to SkyHorse Publishing; “Is This Normal” by Dr. John Whyte to Rodale; “Ryde Studios Network Instagram World’s Largest Shopping Network Book” by Richard D’Alessio; “The Sainted”( Trilogy) by Michael Medico to iBooks; “Global Immigration A-Z” by Lorraine D’Alessio Esq. to J. Boylston & Co.; “Osceola’s Revenge: The Phenomena of Indian Casinos” by Gary Greer to iBooks; “Coffee Lovers Diet” by Dr. Bob Arnot to HarperCollins; “Dream Chronicles” Trilogy by David Rottenberg to iBooks; “The Greek Diet” by Chef Maria Loi to HarperCollins; “The Master” By Dr. Bob Arnot to J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “Just in Case: Lose Your Heart, Not Your Mind: The Smart Women’s Guide to Marriage: by Aliette H. Carolan, Esq. to Brick Tower Press; “Facing East” by Jingdaun Yang MD with Norma Kamali to William Morrow; “Silver Dollar” by Alan Susman to ibooks (Screenwriter for Thomas Crown Affair MGM); “Finding the SuperModel in Me” by Claudia Mason to Skyhorse Publishing; “U-Boats in Bahamas, Turks & Caicos” by Eric T. Wiberg to Brick Tower Press; “The Art of Managing Everyday Conflict: Understanding Emotions and Power Struggles” and“The Art of Empowered Parenting: The Manual You Wish Your Kids Came With” by Dr. Eric Fisher PhD; “U-Boats in Bermuda” by Eric T. Wiberg to Brick Tower Press; ; “U-Boats in New England” by Eric T. Wiberg to Brick Tower Press; “Seducing Celebrities One Meal At A Time” by Thaao Penghlis to iBooks; Judas, “His Brother Keeps Her” by Alan Susman to J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “God and Man on Wall Street” by CNBC Craig Columbus to Brick Tower Press; “Stop Pain” by Dr. Vijay Vad to Hay House Publishers; “Hazel’s Masquerade” by Sarah Trautvetter to Milk and Cookies Publishers; “Salvage Chef” by Chef Michael Love to Skyhorse Publishing; “The Art of Empowered Parenting” by Eric Fisher, PhD, CNN; “Tower of Thieves: AIG” by Andrew Spencer, J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “Bear Trap: Fall of Bear Stearns” by Andrew Spencer, to J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “Eddie and The Emoticons” by Eric Fisher PhD to Milk and Cookies; “Being Uncle Charlie” by Bobby Deasy to Random House; “Ready…Set, Risk” by Danielle Levitt to J. Boyston & Company Publishers; “The Oxygen Plan” by Eric Lucas to iBooks; “The Real Man Plan” by Dr. John Shufeldt; "Ingredients of Outliers: A Recipe for Personal Achievement” by Dr. John Shufelt; "Outliers in Medicine" by Dr. John Shufeldt; "Textbook of Urgent Care Management" by Dr. John Shufeldt; “Exposing the Wall Street Boys Club” by James Goldberg with Danny Espinosa, Esq.; “Chefs Run Wild” by Tim Troke, Frogwater Media; “The Next American Economy: Blueprint for a Real Recovery” by William J. Holstein to Bloomsbury; “Cru Oyster Bar Cookbook” by Chef Erin Kircher, Jane Stoddard and Carlos Hidalgo, with Martha Murphy to St. Martins Press; “Why GM Matters: Inside the Race to Transform an American Icon” by William J. Holstein to Walker; “Memo to CEO’s: Manage the Media” by William J. Holstein to Harvard Business School Press; “The Japanese Power Game: What it Means For America” by William J. Holstein to Charles Scribners, Sons; “Frozen & Fabulous Cookbook” by Chef Gail Kurpgeweit to iBooks; “Conquering Cancer” by Dr. Yu to iBooks; Audio book of “Common Sense for Common Good” by Gary Johnson to HarperCollins Brilliance; “The Peasant Chef” by Chef Sandy, FYI Network (Working Title Pending); “Secret of Blond Souk” by Robin Brouillette; Audio Book of“The Penis Book” by Aaron Spitz MD to Brilliance Amazon; “Taking Away the Guilty Conscious Cookbook” (working title) by Chef Jernard Wells, Food Network Contributor; “Shift,The Power of Design to Create Longevity, Vitality and Productivity” by Fawn Chang to J. Boylston & Company Publishers; “Round the World in the Wrong Season” and “Tanker Disasters”by Eric T. Wiberg to island Books; “Venus Prime” (6 Volume Multi-Book Series) to Claxson Interactive.

Press Media Links:

New York Times Best Selling Author Dr. Bob Arnot Book "Aztec Diet"

William J. Holstein's Eighth Book, "The New Art Of War: China's Deep ...

Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by …

Dr. Rocco Monto Inks His Publishing Deal for His Book 'The Fountain …

Acclaimed Leadership Speaker John Shufeldt MD Author of Outlier …

2017 Nantucket Summer Authors Celebrated by Publishers …

COOKING BY THE BOOK - Nantucket Magazine

Dr. Bob Arnot Book "The Coffee Lover's Diet" Sold to HarperCollins ...

Global Capital Financial Advisors (GLOBAL) Announces Creative ...





About Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners (CMP):

Mr. Alan Morell, Chairman and CEO, THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners LLC, has 30 years of global experience in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industries, who has represented and managed clients that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy, Tony, Oscar, Emmy, ESPY, Victors, Clio and NY Times Best Selling Authors. Throughout his career, Mr. Morell created and/or managed more than 2,500 campaigns.

Contact Information:

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Creative Management Partners LLC

508-292-7900

433 North Camden Drive, 6th Floor,

Beverly Hills, Ca. 9021

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.