Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael shares the most common cosmetic procedures for patients in their 30s

CHEVY CHASE , MARYLAND, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennium Medical founder Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael reveals a selection of the most common surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for patients currently in their 30s.From facial rejuvenation procedures to breast augmentation surgery, physician Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is a leader in the Washington, D.C., area cosmetic procedures and services field. With more than two decades of experience as a cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Rassael provides a closer look at several procedures most common among patients in their 30s."At Millennium Medical, we take great care in ensuring that patients receive precisely the treatment which they need to look their very best, whether surgical or non-surgical," reveals Dr. Rassael.Of the most common surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for patients, Dr. Rassael mentions so-called 'mommy makeovers,' plus dermal fillers and Botox injections. "After having a child and breastfeeding, a woman's body undergoes a number of changes," he explains. "A mommy makeover is a combination of surgeries which are designed to address the different body contouring and sculpting needs of women after they've had a child," adds Dr. Rassael."Dermal fillers and Botox injections, meanwhile," he continues, "are an ideal option to consider when individual wishes to have the benefits of facial cosmetic surgery, but without the side effects or surgical downtime."Wrinkles and lines will disappear, according to the expert, resulting in a years-younger appearance which will last for several months.Next, Dr. Hadi Rassael focuses on facial rejuvenation surgeries. "For patients, brow lifts, also known as the forehead lift, and cosmetic eyelid surgeries are popular," he reveals. The upper eyelids, Dr. Rassael says, can start to droop in the 30s, while the lower eyelids become baggy or puffy. "Eyelid surgery will help to eliminate wrinkles and sagging, allowing patients to look years younger in the process," adds the expert.Dr. Rassael also highlights breast augmentation as a commonly sought treatment among those of a similar age. "Breast lift and augmentation surgeries are also popular among patients," he explains. "Enhancing perkiness and increasing cup size respectively, the two surgeries can be combined for patients interested in both benefits," adds the physician and cosmetic surgeon.Liposuction and tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, surgeries are also similarly popular, he reveals."Laser skincare treatments, however," adds Dr. Rassael, "continue to remain among some of the most popular procedures among patients in their 30s."An excellent, non-surgical option for lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation issues, according to the Millennium Medical founder, laser skin resurfacing, for example, he says, can help a patient's skin to look years younger, and much more refreshed."As with cosmetic injections," Dr. Rassael adds, wrapping up, "no surgical downtime is required for recovery, which makes laser skincare treatments perfect for the busy lives enjoyed by many of those in their 30s."A well-respected physician and cosmetic surgeon for more than 20 years, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is the founder of Millennium Medical, based in Montgomery County, Maryland. The practice boasts an extensive array of treatment options, including cosmetic surgery, Botox, fillers, laser treatments, and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more about Dr. Hadi Rassael and Millennium Medical, visit https://www.anythingcosmetic.com/



