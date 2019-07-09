Learn more about Leonardo’s new long-endurance tactical UAS at UAV Technology conference 2019

UAV Technology Conference 2019

SMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 sponsor, Leonardo, unveils new Remotely-Piloted Air System (RPAS), the Falco Xplorer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s UAV Technology conference 2019’s sponsor, Leonardo, recently announced the introduction of its largest-ever Remotely-Piloted Air System (RPAS), the Falco XploreR.The new drone features a payload capacity of 350kg, more than 24 hours flight time and a satellite communications capability for beyond-radio-line-of-sight operations, all within a 1.3 ton maximum take-off weight (MTOW).The Falco Xplorer systems is entirely designed and manufactured in Europe, therefore it is not subject to International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) restrictions, and its technical characteristics place it within the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) class II category, together, these make the Falco Xplorer readily exportable around the world.Delivered to its launch customer as early as 2020, the drone will be certified according to NATO STANAG4671, meaning that it will be readily approved to fly for NATO countries. Learn more on this new development from Leonardo at SMi's 4th annual UAV Technology conference, taking place in London on the 30th September and the 1st October 2019, where they will be presenting an exclusive briefing and exhibiting their brand-new technologies at the two-day conference.Visit the website to download the conference agenda at www.uav-technology.org/ein The latest attendees to the event include: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, British Army, CCDC -Atlantic, Cranfield University, Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organization, EDF, Embassy of Ukraine, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Federal Office of Bundeswehr, Fizoptika, French Embassy, French MoD, High Commission of India, HQ RAF High Wycombe, Italian MoD, Leonardo, Marshall Aerospace, Mynaric AG, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force, NATO AIRCOM, Netherlands MoD, Portuguese Army, Robin Radar Systems BV, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, UK MoD, US Air Force Office of Scientific Research and many more.For those who would like to secure a place at the conference, register at www.uav-technology.org/ein UAV Technology Conference30th September and 1st October 2019Copthorne Tara HotelLondon, United KingdomProudly sponsored byBlack Diamond Advanced Technology, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Fizoptika, Leonardo, Mynaric AG, Robin Radar SystemsFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate queries, please contact Alan Lam on alam@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



