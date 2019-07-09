The World Medium Voltage Motors Market to 2023: Witnessing Declining Costs of Renewable Energy Power Plants & ESS

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Motors Market by End-users, Product, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



Rising focus on energy efficiency due to high power consumption of industrial motors



The market is witnessing a significant rise in focus on energy efficiency owing to the high-power consumption of industrial motors. Industrial motors consume more than 30% of the global electricity produced, which has encouraged industries to focus on replacing low voltage motors with medium voltage ones. Thus, the rising focus on energy efficiency will fuel the expansion of the medium voltage motors market at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.



This medium voltage motors market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as AC motors, and DC motors. The analysis also considers the sales of medium voltage motors in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the AC motors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the operational benefits offered by medium voltage AC motors will play a significant role in the AC motors segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the revival of CAPEX cycle in the energy sector, rising focus on energy efficiency due to the high-power consumption of industrial motors, and robust growth of process industries such as cement, steel, water, and wastewater.



However, the need for several changes to install medium voltage motors on sites, limited technical knowledge about connection and maintenance, and high exposure of market to industries subject to fluctuating investment cycles may hamper the growth of the medium voltage motors industry over the forecast period.



Development of medium voltage drives and distribution systems



Industrial motors require components such as electric drives and switchgear to optimize their operations. These components facilitate optimal functioning in industrial motors. For instance, switchgear play an important role in regulating the flow of electricity, and electric drives manage the speed, torque, and direction of an electric motor. Thus, the availability of these components is expected to boost the production of medium voltage motors, which will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global medium voltage motors market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medium voltage motors manufacturers that include: ABB, General Electric Co, TECO Electric & Machinery Co, Toshiba Corp, and WEG.



Also, the medium voltage motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

AC motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

DC motors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HVAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Remote condition monitoring of industrial motors

Development of medium voltage drives and distribution systems

Declining cost of renewable energy power plants and ESS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

WEG S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymx0xx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Motors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.