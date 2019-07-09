CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XENT, LTHM, EROS and BUD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Intersect ENT, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Livent Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)

Class Period: July 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

About the lawsuit: Eros International Plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

