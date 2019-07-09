American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces Agreement to Allow BioHemp International (OTC:BKIT) to Private Label CBD Water and Beverages Utilizing Company’s Technology

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that it has agreed to a deal that will imminently be executed allowing BioHemp International (OTC:BKIT) to license the Company’s proprietary Hydro Nano technology to be used to manufacture water and other CBD infused beverages across BKIT’s current and future platforms.



American Premium CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented, “This is a great deal for the Company. We have been selective of who we partner with and are protective of our technology. This arrangement benefits the Company in the short and long-term as it enables us the possibility to strengthen our balance sheet while solidifying our relationship with a company that I think will be the premier distribution entity of CBD products in the next couple of years. This deal further affirms the Company's commitment to science; this is another example in which the Company has monetized its proprietary technology. The Company will be working with BioHemp on the development and branding of these infused beverages. I look forward to keeping shareholders apprised of other developments for our technology and monetization efforts in the coming weeks.”

The Company’s Hydro Nano formulation utilizes proprietary nanotechnology that reduces the size of the majority of the CBD molecules encapsulated to one nanometer or less in diameter. To provide context, a strand of human DNA is two nanometers wide. This technology allows for greater bioavailability, leading to up to a 90% greater absorption rate than regular CBD infused beverages – providing a much better CBD experience for the consumer. The efficacy of HIPH’s formulation was analyzed and tested independently by Applied Nanosolutions, (http://www.nanosolu.com) a copy of the report is available here.

For disclosure, Mr. Fishoff was recently named as Lead Advisor to BioHemp International.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com) Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.