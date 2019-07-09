Worldwide Solar Energy Storage Markets Through 2019-2023 - Dominated by BYD Co, Fluence Energy, LG Chem, Panasonic Corp, and Samsung SDI Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Energy Storage Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rise in global energy demand



With the growth in economic activities in countries such as India and China and rising population, the initiatives from governments to encourage the use of solar energy in industries is also increasing.



These industries are engaging with solar and storage stakeholders and experiencing a decline in the costs of solar PV systems. This will boost the adoption of solar energy in the commercial and industrial sector and lead to the expansion of the global solar energy storage market at a CAGR of over 63% during the forecast period.



This solar energy storage market analysis considers sales from end-users including commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential. The analysis also considers the sales of solar energy storage in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



In 2018, the commercial and industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of solar power by commercial real estate developers will play a significant role in the commercial and industrial segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as reduction in cost of solar PV systems, rise in global energy demand, and growth in government support. However, stringent regulations against lead pollution, competition from alternative energy sources, and challenges associated with solar energy storage may hamper the growth of the solar energy storage industry over the forecast period.



Increasing investments in renewable energy sources



With the growing need to decarbonize the environment and achieve sustainability, governments are taking initiatives to reduce the cost of wind power systems and solar PV systems. This is resulting in an increased adoption of renewable energy sources across the world. Consequently, the demand for solar energy storage systems will increase and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global solar energy storage market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar energy storage manufacturers that include: BYD Co, Fluence Energy, LG Chem, Panasonic Corp, and Samsung SDI Co.



Also, the solar energy storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Rising adoption of clean energy technologies

Increasing investment in renewable energy sources

Growing popularity of microgrids and zero energy buildings

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BYD Co. Ltd.

Fluence Energy LLC

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg895j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Solar Power, Energy Storage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.