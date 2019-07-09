Worldwide Solar Energy Storage Markets Through 2019-2023 - Dominated by BYD Co, Fluence Energy, LG Chem, Panasonic Corp, and Samsung SDI Co
The "Solar Energy Storage Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rise in global energy demand
With the growth in economic activities in countries such as India and China and rising population, the initiatives from governments to encourage the use of solar energy in industries is also increasing.
These industries are engaging with solar and storage stakeholders and experiencing a decline in the costs of solar PV systems. This will boost the adoption of solar energy in the commercial and industrial sector and lead to the expansion of the global solar energy storage market at a CAGR of over 63% during the forecast period.
This solar energy storage market analysis considers sales from end-users including commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential. The analysis also considers the sales of solar energy storage in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2018, the commercial and industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of solar power by commercial real estate developers will play a significant role in the commercial and industrial segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as reduction in cost of solar PV systems, rise in global energy demand, and growth in government support. However, stringent regulations against lead pollution, competition from alternative energy sources, and challenges associated with solar energy storage may hamper the growth of the solar energy storage industry over the forecast period.
Increasing investments in renewable energy sources
With the growing need to decarbonize the environment and achieve sustainability, governments are taking initiatives to reduce the cost of wind power systems and solar PV systems. This is resulting in an increased adoption of renewable energy sources across the world. Consequently, the demand for solar energy storage systems will increase and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global solar energy storage market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar energy storage manufacturers that include: BYD Co, Fluence Energy, LG Chem, Panasonic Corp, and Samsung SDI Co.
Also, the solar energy storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Utilities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising adoption of clean energy technologies
- Increasing investment in renewable energy sources
- Growing popularity of microgrids and zero energy buildings
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Fluence Energy LLC
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
