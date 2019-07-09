Worldwide Soy-based Infant Formula Markets, 2019 to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Organic Infant Formulas

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy-Based Infant Formula Market by Application & Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing number of mothers with low production of breast milk



Medical concerns regarding the low breast milk production among many new mothers caused by breast engorgement, thrush, abscess, and mastitis have encouraged vendors to introduce formulated organic baby food such as soy infant formula.



The sales volume of soy-based infant formulas is increasing because they are easily available and suitable for babies who are lactose intolerant. This will lead to the expansion of the global soy-based infant formula market at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.



This soy-based infant formula market analysis considers sales from applications including infants between 12-36 months, 6-12 month, and 0-6 months. The analysis also considers the sales of soy-based infant formula in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the infants between 12-36 months segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of soy-based infant formulas to lower the risk of heart problems and obesity in children falling under this age group will play a significant role in the infants between 12-36 months segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of mothers with low production of breast milk, rising number of working women, and growing preference for online shopping. However, declining birth rates, allergic and health issues from soy-based infant formulas, and increasing preference for breast-milk may hamper the growth of the soy-based infant formula industry over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for organic infant formulas



Vendors are coming up with organic baby foods, which are free from chemical agents. This is due to the growing concerns among parents about the presence of unhealthy chemical additives in store-bought baby foods.



Soy-based infant formula is an example of organic baby food product, which has health benefits and no side-effects. The availability of such organic baby food products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global soy-based infant formula market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soy-based infant formula manufacturers that include: Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Perrigo Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and The Hain Celestial Group.



Also, the soy-based infant formula market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

12-36 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

6-12 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

0-6 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for organic infant formulas

Increasing focus of consumers on brand names, nutrition, and safety

Availability of breastmilk banks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A.

Perrigo Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group



The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baxnth

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Baby Food



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.