Worldwide Soy-based Infant Formula Markets, 2019 to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Organic Infant Formulas
Increasing number of mothers with low production of breast milk
Medical concerns regarding the low breast milk production among many new mothers caused by breast engorgement, thrush, abscess, and mastitis have encouraged vendors to introduce formulated organic baby food such as soy infant formula.
The sales volume of soy-based infant formulas is increasing because they are easily available and suitable for babies who are lactose intolerant. This will lead to the expansion of the global soy-based infant formula market at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.
This soy-based infant formula market analysis considers sales from applications including infants between 12-36 months, 6-12 month, and 0-6 months. The analysis also considers the sales of soy-based infant formula in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the infants between 12-36 months segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of soy-based infant formulas to lower the risk of heart problems and obesity in children falling under this age group will play a significant role in the infants between 12-36 months segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of mothers with low production of breast milk, rising number of working women, and growing preference for online shopping. However, declining birth rates, allergic and health issues from soy-based infant formulas, and increasing preference for breast-milk may hamper the growth of the soy-based infant formula industry over the forecast period.
Increasing demand for organic infant formulas
Vendors are coming up with organic baby foods, which are free from chemical agents. This is due to the growing concerns among parents about the presence of unhealthy chemical additives in store-bought baby foods.
Soy-based infant formula is an example of organic baby food product, which has health benefits and no side-effects. The availability of such organic baby food products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global soy-based infant formula market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soy-based infant formula manufacturers that include: Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Perrigo Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and The Hain Celestial Group.
Also, the soy-based infant formula market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- 12-36 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 6-12 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 0-6 months - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for organic infant formulas
- Increasing focus of consumers on brand names, nutrition, and safety
- Availability of breastmilk banks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Nestle S.A.
- Perrigo Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
