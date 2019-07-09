Generator Market to clock valuation of US$3.3 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%, Noted TMR.

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market (Power Rating - Up to 5 kVA, 5 to 10 kVA, 10 to 15 kVA, and 15 to 20 kVA; Fuel Type - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, and LPG; Generator Type - Stationary and Portable; End-user: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Telecom) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global generator market is fuelled by strengthening competition in the industry, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The rivalry in the global generator (up to 20 kV) market is fostered by surge in technological innovations. The amplifying demand for innovative, low-energy consuming products impels vendors to try new strategies for gaining momentum in the global generator market in coming years.

Prominent vendors operating in the global generator market include Kohler Co., Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mahindra Powerol, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., and Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

TMR finds that while globally established players have clear dominance, the competitive threats presented by local suppliers are hard to ignore. Although smaller, these businesses provide products at a reduced price, making it even harder for larger businesses to have a powerful regional presence. Nonetheless, bigger companies have several technological benefits that help them to keep a powerful global position.

It is predicted that diesel-powered generators are likely to continue holding a dominant position in the global generator market over the forecast period. Geographically speaking, Asia Pacific is expected to see lucrative growth opportunities in the global generator market, fuelled by rapid industrialization in the region.

Emergence of Data Centers to Propel Generator Market

Different variables contribute to consistent development on the worldwide generator market in the last few years. For example, it was the mushrooming data centers which benefited the market. The increasing adoption of power management products has also allowed the market to gain momentum. The increasing amount of colocations, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises, fuel the demand for data centers, and thereafter have a beneficial effect on the generator general market. In addition, uninterrupted energy supply is essential for information centers to operate without obstacles. The demand for generators has in turn been boosted, fuelling the global generator market over the coming years.

Proliferation of Technology to Fuel Growth

Several technological advances have helped in recent years upgrade generator systems, thus enhancing their fuel efficiency and diesel engine technology. Diesel motors have been identified among companies with energy backup devices as the preferred option. The simple accessibility and affordable cost of diesel generators have in turn contributed to the worldwide generating industry. In addition to integrating control and digital tracking systems, various amendments are also produced to fuel systems. These modifications have brought diesel generators upgraded. They now provide better performance, a main factor to boost the worldwide generator market.

In addition, the industry is gaining from the increasing sales of standby generators and the general increase in demand for electrical engines in housing, commercial and industrial industries. On the other side, bad electrification has promoted their governments ' search for solid alternatives in multiple countries which have necessarily attracted them to electricity generators. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, a bad electrification rate has resulted market players to capitalize on existing possibilities. In addition, increasing energy demand has stayed a main driver for the economy during long power cuts.

High Unmet Need to Fuel Generator Market

Rapid global industrialization is boosting energy supply demand. In order to maintain their position during power cuts energy generated by supply unbalance and bad grid maintenance, industries are increasingly using storage power and supply facilities such as generators, fuelling the global generator market. The most important part of the world economy, followed by commercial use of the generators will be industrial end-use in terms of value. The current electricity demand worldwide is far beyond supply. In developing markets there is growing demand for energy, including continued population growth, infrastructure development and fast industrialization. This factor further offers lucrative growth opportunity to the generator market.

This information is comprised in the new report by TMR, titled “Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market (Power Rating - Up to 5 kVA, 5 to 10 kVA, 10 to 15 kVA, and 15 to 20 kVA; Fuel Type - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, and LPG; Generator Type - Stationary and Portable; End-user: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Telecom) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The global generator market is segmented based on:

Power Rating

Up to 5 kVA

5 to 10 kVA

10 to 15 kVA

15 to 20 kVA

Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Natural Gas

LPG

Generator Type

Stationary

Portable

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Telecom

Region

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



