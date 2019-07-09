Canada Adds VirgoCX as an Emerging Institutional and Retail Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – VirgoCX, a Canadian blockchain FinTech company, has gone live with its high-performance trading platform for both retail and institutional traders. Professional traders, investors of various types, crypto enthusiasts, and beginners can all safely and securely buy, sell and trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular digital currencies when using VirgoCX’s trading platform.



To encourage first-time users, VirgoCX offers a compelling referral and bonus program that rewards users up to $30 CAD to deposit and refer other users to the platform.

On April 23, 2019, the company launched its over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk, which processed multi-million dollar volumes in the first two months of operation. More recently, the VirgoCX team soft launched the retail platform last week and has already successfully attracted a couple of hundred registered users. Positive feedback from early users points to VirgoCX's straightforward onboarding process; 1. register, 2. verify, 3. fund and 4. trade.

"The recent launch of our retail platform is another step towards becoming the most trusted and reliable cryptocurrency platform in Canada. As a FINTRAC-registered MSB, retail and institutional clients can legally exchange fiat currency and cryptocurrency directly on our platform. We have strong internal compliance controls and working relationships with banks and global payment suppliers," shares Steven Bie, VirgoCX's Chief Compliance Officer.

The retail platform is live for trading BTC, ETH, and USDT against CAD, and VirgoCX plans to offer a wide selection of stable-coins through its stable-coin trading center in the coming months. The minimum OTC transaction size is $30K CAD, and the minimum retail trade is as low as $100 CAD.

"Our goal is to become the go-to cryptocurrency trading centre and first major stable-coin trading platform in North America. As of today, we have the lowest trading fees in the country, superb liquidity, user-friendly interface, and reliable payment partnerships. Plus, we continue to monitor the market, add trading tools and develop various features to adapt to user demands. The best way to understand our value is to try our platform," adds Adam Cai, VirgoCX's Chief Executive Officer.

About VirgoCX

VirgoCX is a Canadian-based fiat-to-crypto trading platform powered by proven global cryptocurrency trading technology. As a FINTRAC-registered MSB, retail and institutional clients can legally exchange fiat currency and cryptocurrency. By offering a best-in-class trading experience, retail and institutional investors can rely on competitive pricing, liquidity, and institutional grade-custodianship. VirgoCX's long-term goal is to become the world’s leading cryptocurrency and global stable-coin trading centre. For non-Canadian residents, VirgoCX plans to launch their US platform in Q4-2019.

