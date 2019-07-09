Laboratory Robotics Market Application, Demand, Growth and Regional Analysis Report 2019-2025
The report lays a strategic focus upon each of the segments in the global Laboratory Robotics market.
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Laboratory Robotics Market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
WiseGuyReports (WGR) in their latest report on the global Laboratory Robotics market assessed the possibilities regarding the market’s growth prospects. In their study they have delved deep to unearth various growth factors that are expected to charge up the market and the market dampeners. Along with that, the report is also enriched with historic details, important market dynamics, statistics, and various projections that would help in determining the global market route in the coming years.
Laboratory Robotics Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Operating Robotics
CNC Robotics
Others
by Application
Clinical Laboratory
Research Laboratory
Others
Major Key Players
Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tecan Group
Yaskawa Electric
Hudson Robotics
Universal Robots
Anton Paar
AB Controls
Hamilton Robotics
Synchron
Aerotech
ALS Automated Lab Solutions
ST Robotics
Cleveland Automation Engineering
Aurora Biomed
Biosero
Chemspeed Technologies
HighRes Biosolutions
Protedyne
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laboratory Robotics Market are as follows:
• History Year: 2013-2017
• Base Year: 2018
• Estimated Year: 2019
• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
