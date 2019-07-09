Liquid Fertilizer Markets to 2023, Globally Dominated by Israel Chemicals, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien, SQM, and Yara International

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ease of application



Liquid fertilizers are more preferred by farmers over granular fertilizers owing to their quick action and ease of handling, blending, and application. These fertilizers are mainly beneficial for plants which are unable to absorb certain nutrients through their roots.



Also, liquid fertilizers provide a better pH balance to the soil required for the development of healthy plants. Thus, the ease of application offered by liquid fertilizers will drive the expansion of the global liquid fertilizers market at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.



This liquid fertilizer market analysis considers the revenue generation based on types that include nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients. The analysis also considers the sales of liquid fertilizer in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the nitrogen segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the need for high crop yields will play a significant role in the nitrogen segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers, ease of application, and increasing demand from emerging countries.



However, stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers, health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers, and limited availability of raw material may hamper the growth of the liquid fertilizer industry over the forecast period.



Growing awareness about organic fertilizers



The adoption of organic and biofertilizers is increasing significantly as they are environment-friendly and easily decompose in the soil. These fertilizers are extensively used to enrich the nutrient quality of the soil over a long period.



Organic fertilizers also help in reducing costs and environmental hazards such as agricultural runoff and hypertrophication. Thus, the growing awareness about organic fertilizers is expected to be one of the key liquid fertilizers market trends that will fuel the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global liquid fertilizer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid fertilizer manufacturers that include: Israel Chemicals, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien, SQM, and Yara International.



Also, the liquid fertilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Potassium - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Mergers and acquisitions

Increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers

Growing awareness of organic fertilizers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft



Nutrien Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo73gy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Fertilizer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.