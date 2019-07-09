Instant Noodles: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023 with Nestle, Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Pt Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha Dominating
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Instant Noodles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing demand for convenient food products
With an increase in a busy and hectic lifestyle, the number of working women, growing middle-class population, and rapid urbanization, the demand for convenient food products such as instant noodles is increasing. Vendors are introducing frozen instant noodles with enhanced shelf life, innovative packaging, low preparation time, and microwave cooking. This will lead to the expansion of the global instant noodles market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This instant noodles market analysis considers sales from types including fried and non-fried. The analysis also considers the sales of instant noodles in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the fried segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising concerns about consuming high-fat foods will play a significant role in the fried segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for regional and ethnic flavors, growing demand for convenient food products, and expansion in the retail landscape. However, fluctuating raw material prices, cross-contamination of raw materials and wrong labeling leading to product calls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the instant noodles industry over the forecast period.
New product launches
Both regional and international players are trying to gain a competitive edge over their competitors, expand their consumer base, and increase their revenue flow. This is encouraging them to develop and introduce new products in the market. This is resulting in increased availability of variants of packaged flavor noodles, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global instant noodles market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instant noodles manufacturers that include: Nestle, Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Pt Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha.
Also, the instant noodles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Fried - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Non-fried - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Rising number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships
- Increasing number of promotional and marketing activities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Nestle S.A.
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pt Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.
- Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6iwi4w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pasta and Noodles
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.