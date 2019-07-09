Vaccex, Inc is pleased to announce the formal engagement of Dr. Per Horn as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccex, Inc. (OTC: VCEX), a Boston, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that is developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today the formal engagement of Dr. Per Horn as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



“Dr. Horn has been associated with Vaccex since May last year where he was appointed director. Since then he has performed an excellent job in setting up the Company, preparing corporate materials as well as getting all collaborations, project plans and contracts in place. He has not received any monetary compensation or salary since the inception of the Company so we are very pleased to now being able to sign him on”, said Dr. Morten Albrechtsen, representing a major shareholder in Vaccex, Inc and being clinical and medical advisor to Vaccex, Inc.

The terms of the agreement includes an annual salary of $153,600 and a sign-on bonus of $38,400 subject to certain milestones. The employment commences on April 1st 2019 and the terms of the agreement will be re-negotiated no later than on April 1st, 2020.

Dr. Horn brings in a wealth of experience from executive and non-executive positions, people and project management, BD activities and biotech startups and he has a strong interest in collaborations, organizational structure, outsourcing/insourcing, therapeutic focus and stakeholder interactions at all levels. Please visit our website for more information on Dr. Horn.

“It has been an incredibly exciting and enriching journey to get where we are now and I am eager to continue my work for Vaccex and to bringing the Company to the forefront of cancer treatment”, said Dr. Per Horn, CEO of Vaccex.

About Vaccex

Vaccex, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing immunotherapy products for the treatment of solid tumors. Vaccex is driven to bringing VX001 in combination with radiotherapy to patients with metastatic solid tumors for whom no other treatment is available and also exploiting opportunities for using VX001 as an effective add-on treatment to other approved treatment modalities such as chemotherapy, antibodies or checkpoint inhibitors in multiple cancer indications. For more information, please visit www.vaccex.com .

Vaccex, Inc Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Vaccex’ business and Vaccex undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Per Horn, CEO

Vaccex, Inc

Web: https://www.vaccex.com

Email: contact@vaccex.com



