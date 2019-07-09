Kaltura 2019 Video in Education Report Reveals 98% of Educators Predict Interactive Video will be Key to Personalized Learning

Survey reveals video has become a critical component in the Education Tech Stack

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, today released the findings of its sixth annual 2019 State of Video in Education report , including growing expectations for how video will be incorporated into the classroom. 98% of respondents see video, and in particular, interactive video and video paths, as critical components in personalized and self-paced learning, some of the growing trends in education.

Based on a survey of over 1,400 international educators and students, the report explores how educational institutions are using video today, the impact video is having on students’ learning progress, and how they anticipate the role of video in education will change in the future.

“Video has become a critical technology in the education tech stack today. As a company that powers video experiences for hundreds of global colleges and universities, including 20 of the top 25 schools in the US, as well as for many ed-tech platforms, it’s important we understand how video is used in education. Many ed-tech platforms and educational publishers have been increasingly building rich, interactive video experiences on our Video Platform as a Service to support the growing demand for video in education,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura’s Co-Founder, President and General Manager – Enterprise & Learning. “As highlighted in our report, as classrooms continue to evolve, interactive video will be key in building more immersive and active—rather than passive—environments for students to learn in.”

Preparing Students for the Workplace, with Video

Nearly 100% of respondents agree that video skills a are necessary part of today’s workplace. 86% think that it’s educators’ jobs to help students acquire these video skills. Additionally, 82% of respondents expect students’ expectations for how much video should be part of their learning experience to increase.

The Virtual Classroom, and Anytime, Anywhere Learning

As online learning is exploding, signs are strong that schools are increasingly building virtual classrooms to complement the physical ones. The majority—72%--report using lecture capture in at least some classes on campus. More than 50% want even more classrooms to be captured than is currently happening. Meanwhile, 72% report using video for student assignments and 66% use it for remote teaching and learning. Nearly half see teachers using video for personal introductions in online environments.

Improvements to be Made Around Accessibility and Analytics

While 74% report currently captioning their videos, 17% are still creating captions entirely internally, leaving room for greater efficiency through automated captioning. Analytics, too, has huge potential for growth, with only 34% currently looking at their video analytics for insights for instructors and students.

Increasing Demand for Video Capture Tools

91% of educators report that video increases the satisfaction of students with the learning experience. But more than 50% of educators still do not have full availability of easy-to-use capture tools. 63% of students lack easy-to-use video capture tools as well, a major challenge to the stated goal of helping students acquire the video skills they will need in the future.

Kaltura’s video tools are in use by more than 500 educational institutions, including 75 of the top 100 global institutions, reaching millions of students around the world. Kaltura’s Video Platform as a Service also reaches tens of millions of students, through its integrations with ed tech platforms and educational publishers.

