Smart Home Company Meross Debuts More Than 20 Simple and Innovative Smart Home Products in Advance of Amazon Prime Day; Industry’s Most Innovative and User-Friendly Smart Wifi Garage Door Opener Leads the Meross Product Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meross, a leading manufacturer of simple and innovative smart home consumer products, today unveiled twenty-three smart home products in advance of the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day. The most exciting and innovative product unveiled includes the Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener offering simplified use of your garage door functionality, anytime, anywhere. All Meross products include MediaTek chipset technology, proven to provide a longer WiFi connection range, lower WiFi disconnection rates compared to other chipset technologies.



All products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com in North America and are compatible with Amazon Alexa devices such as Amazon Echo or Amazon Spot, Google Assistant and IFTTT. The Meross WiFi Smart Garage Door Opener will be discounted for Prime Week www.amazon.com/meross-Smart-Control-Compatible-Assistant/dp/B07L5DPK8P .

“The Meross family of products provides simple and smart solutions that provide easy, secure remote control of your home from anywhere,” said Eric Wang, Meross CEO. “These twenty-three products for the smart home brings our customers even greater flexibility and ease in how they monitor their homes and control their devices.”

The Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener is a small but powerful companion device that accompanies your existing installed garage door system, allowing consumers to check and control their garage door anytime and from anywhere using the Meross app. Consumers can get alerts when the garage door opens, closes, or if it has been open for an extended period of time, alerting the user to close the garage. For more product specification information, please visit https://www.meross.com/product/29/article/ .

Meross unveiled also unveiled ten Lighting and Control smart home products to include smart WiFi LED bulbs, Ambient Light and a variety of switches, allowing consumers to save energy and control simple but sophisticated lighting throughout their home. For more information on Meross’s Lighting and Control products, please visit https://www.meross.com/product?type=0&category_id=5 .

In addition, Meross debuted twelve new Connect and Control Smart WiFi plugs, Smart WiFi surge protectors and Smart WiFi Plugs with Energy Monitors to easily control appliances and electronics from anywhere, anytime with the Meross app. With the innovative smart home products, consumers can analyze the connected device's real-time and historical power consumption, create on/off schedules or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically, check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere for peace of mind and works with existing WiFI with no hub required. For morning information on Meross’ Connect and Control product lineup, please visit https://www.meross.com/product?type=0&category_id=4

About Meross

Meross is a leading global provider of Wi-Fi and Smart Home devices and services, based in Chengdu with a true global vision. Meross was founded in 2016 by a group of experts from leading companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, MediaTek and TP-Link. Meross creates products that empower people's lives. We believe in making homes smarter and people’s lives easier. We believe everyone deserves a smart life and it should be simple, smart and secure.

Today, Meross serves more than 1 million customers from over 20 countries and regions with more than 30 smart home products. The company’s robust product lineup includes smart plugs, smart bulbs, smart switches, smart surge protectors, smart garage door openers and smart radiator thermostats. Meross products are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

For further information visit www.meross.com

