Hudson RPO identified as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: HSON), a world leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) that operates under the brand name Hudson RPO, today announced its positioning as a leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation and assessment of global RPO providers. Being positioned as a leader is the highest designation in this third-party evaluation tool.

Hudson RPO is identified as a leader in all six RPO provider categories. The categories include overall positioning, delivery innovation, technology innovation, candidate experience, sourcing candidates, and geographic footprint and scalability.

“Since 2013, Hudson RPO has frequently ranked on the NEAT vendor evaluation, a testament to our ability to meet growing buyer expectations as the market evolves,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson RPO. “Ranking across all categories demonstrates that we are a well-rounded, dynamic provider. As a partner, we can demonstrate a longstanding track record of supporting our clients’ strategic growth objectives.”

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Analyst with NelsonHall, said, “Our NEAT evaluation found that Hudson RPO proactively demonstrates its commitment to clients by adapting and tailoring RPO services and technology and tools according to their individual needs.”

Within the last year, Hudson RPO has been named to other notable industry rankings. In late 2018, the company was named to the HRO Today Baker's Dozen list of top global RPO providers, ranking No. 1 for implementation and No. 2 among Asia Pacific providers. In March of 2019, Hudson RPO and our client AstraZeneca Australia were named Innovative HR Team winner by HRD Magazine.

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations. For more information, please visit us at www.hudsonrpo.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Contact: ir@hudsonrpo.com



