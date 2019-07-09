Legal Risk Management Pioneer Hanzo Taps Technology Veteran Keith Laska as New CEO

Laska brings extensive leadership and experience in scaling high tech companies

/EIN News/ --

New York, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hanzo, the company known for its pioneering technology that proactively identifies the legal and compliance risk within unstructured enterprise data, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Keith Laska as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Kevin Gibson, who remains as Executive Chairman.





Keith Laska, CEO, Hanzo to lead the next phase of growth.









“During this time of industry transformation, there is no better person to lead the next stage of Hanzo’s growth than Keith Laska,” said Kevin Gibson, Executive Chairman of Hanzo. “Keith is a proven CEO with outstanding leadership skills, global business competency, and the natural ability to bring people together. His vision for how technology can empower corporate legal and compliance teams as they leverage data for proactive decision-making and risk mitigation is what Hanzo needs as the company enters its next phase of product innovation and growth.”

Previously CEO of the SDL Language Technologies Division of SDL plc and CEO and co-founder of EUXmedia, Keith has been an active member of the Hanzo Board since 2016. During this time, Hanzo has spearheaded major strategy and technology shifts across the company’s portfolio of products and services, most notably, the company’s move toward a unified cloud platform of end-to-end data intelligence and risk management for unstructured data. Hanzo has outpaced competitors through innovation in working with dynamic web data and solving customer challenges associated with the identification and defensible capture of this information.

“Up to one-third of a company’s operating profit is spent on litigation. As the amount of unstructured data in the enterprise has exploded, so have the legal and compliance risks,” said Keith Laska, CEO of Hanzo. “Our mission at Hanzo is to eliminate billions of dollars in unnecessary litigation. Being able to identify, analyze, and act on enterprise information proactively is a key part of realizing that mission, for our customers and the wider market.”





About Hanzo

Hanzo is solving the biggest challenges for legal, risk, and compliance teams today — mitigating risk through access to unstructured data. Through the Hanzo Dynamic Archive platform, Hanzo customers are empowered to find, capture, preserve, analyze and present the most interactive and rich data sources in the enterprise - from social media and web-based information to internal collaboration and chat data. Launched in 2009, Hanzo serves forward-thinking enterprises, legal service providers, and government agencies across the globe.

Attachment

JoAnn Martin Hanzo 682-444-9832 joann.martin@hanzo.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.