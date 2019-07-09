Carrefour France Makes Investments to Optimize Its Supply Chain Operations

Carrefour will deploy Symphony RetailAI’s warehouse replenishment, inventory flow optimization and supply chain insights solutions to optimize inventory levels and improve service rates across its omnichannel and multi-format business

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain, today announced that Carrefour France has selected Symphony RetailAI’s warehouse replenishment, inventory flow optimization and supply chain insights solutions to optimize inventory availability across its omnichannel and multi-format business.



This most recent agreement is part of an on-going strategic collaboration between Symphony RetailAI and Carrefour. Carrefour Brazil, an existing client, works with Symphony RetailAI to optimize inventory levels across its warehouses and stores.

“In a highly competitive and ever-changing retail market, more than ever, the supply chain is at the heart of our customer satisfaction and sales performance,” said Franck Noel-Fontana, Procurement Transformation Director, Carrefour France. “The collaboration with Symphony RetailAI will enable us to drive our omni-channel supply chain even more efficiently and improve our service rates, to better serve our distribution network and our customers.”

The Symphony RetailAI solutions selected by Carrefour France will cover three strategic areas:

Warehouse replenishment: Carrefour will rely on the warehouse replenishment solution to optimize inventory levels across its 90 warehouses, which serve both the retail outlets of the brand throughout France (hypermarkets, supermarkets, retail outlets) and its e-commerce activities (drive-through pick up and home delivery).

Inventory flow optimization: Carrefour will now have the advanced capabilities to model and simulate the flow of goods, to optimize all the parameters (transport, logistics, inventory management, distribution) to maximize end-to-end profitability (service, inventory and costs).

Supply chain insights: Now Carrefour can drive the performance of its supply chain with operational BI functionalities and dashboards providing full visibility on service rates, merchandise flows and inventory levels.

“We’re proud to be part of Carrefour’s effort to optimize its omnichannel strategy and delighted that the retailer has chosen Symphony RetailAI solutions to meet one of the major challenges of retail today: to make the supply chain a central competitive advantage to fully service the customer promise,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is the leading global provider of role-specific, AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at www.symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide the leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with revenue this year of $275 million and 1,500 employees. More at www.symphonyai.com .

