NuMe TMS Clinics in Salt Lake City and Boise Add FDA-Cleared Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) to Services

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY and BOISE, Idaho , July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuMe TMS Clinics, a mental health clinic dedicated to providing the communities they serve with safe, effective depression treatment through cutting-edge Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy, today announced they will now offer BrainsWay’s Deep TMS therapy for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).



The clinics will be the first mental health offices in their areas to provide this revolutionary, FDA-cleared treatment to its patients, with the hope of helping those living with OCD as well as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) to find relief from symptoms. New and current patients of NuMe TMS will now have the ability to get a free consultation explaining this new treatment and determine if it is a fit for their needs.

“At NuMe TMS Clinics, it is our goal to provide all innovative and noninvasive treatment options that can benefit our patients,” said Dr. David Kent, chief medical officer of NuMe TMS. “After looking at the overwhelming number of patient success stories and satisfaction from those that have completed a full treatment regimen, we knew this was the appropriate next step. Equipping patients with the ability to overcome symptoms of depression and OCD and return to their everyday lives is exactly what we hope to provide for all those who walk through our doors and adopting Deep TMS technology will better help us to achieve this.”

Deep TMS works by administering magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that have a large impact on patients’ OCD or depression symptoms. The treatment is noninvasive with no systemic side effects and requires no hospitalization or anesthesia, allowing patients to quickly return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session.

Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, enabling stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay received FDA clearance for Deep TMS targeting OCD and is the first noninvasive medical device approved to treat OCD. NuMe TMS is the latest adopter of this technology and joins over 100 additional providers distributing Deep TMS services nationwide.

Anyone who is currently struggling with depression or OCD and is interested in giving Deep TMS a try can call NuMe Clinics at 208-954-5591 or 855-423-1746 and make an appointment, or visit its website at https://www.numetms.com/

Dr. Kent has lived and practiced in Boise, Idaho since 1990 and is committed to improving treatment outcomes for the depression and OCD patients that he currently serves. With the addition of BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device for OCD he knows that he will be able to have greater success in this endeavor. Since he started using Deep TMS for depression in 2015 he has helped 90 percent of his patients with depression relieve some of their symptoms, and 70 percent have gone into complete remission. The exciting aspect here is that for patients who enter remission or improve, these results tend to persist for long periods of time and is the only treatment that has “durability” as Dr. Kent calls it.

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

