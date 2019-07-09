Langley BC Cannabis Announces that Health Canada has completed a preliminary and high-level review of their license application

Langley BC Cannabis Ltd. is currently in the early stages of its application to become a medical cannabis producer under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act

/EIN News/ -- LANGLEY, British Columbia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Langley BC Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company”) a prospective licensed cannabis cultivator under the Cannabis Act has announced that Health Canada has completed a high level and preliminary review of Langley BC Cannabis’ application. Health Canada is now requesting that evidence be submitted to demonstrate that the site meets all the requirements of the Cannabis Regulations. The Company is currently seeking funding from accredited investors for the construction of their primary grow facility.



Co-Founder and CEO Dion Tarbaj stated “We are excited to move forward with our application and breaking ground on our facility later this year.”

Langley BC Cannabis will be breaking ground on their primary grow facility later this year and is currently seeking investors to help fund the construction of this facility. This facility will be purpose built and custom designed to optimize efficiency of cannabis growing and processing. The Company estimates the facility to produce 4,500kg of dried cannabis in its first year with further expansion of that capacity in following fiscal years.

About the Company:

Langley BC Cannabis is an early stage cannabis cultivator applicant under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act based in Langley BC, Canada. They have submitted their application to Health Canada and await the approval of Health Canada to begin cultivation of their first crop. The Company plans to produce high quality medical grade cannabis that will be affordable and accessible to all Canadians.

Media Contact:

Dion Tarbaj, Chief Executive Officer

Langley BC Cannabis Ltd.

2nd Floor, 8661 201 Street

Langley, BC, V2Y 0G9

Email: media@langleymj.com

Website: https://langleymj.com

Phone: +1-866-274-9286



