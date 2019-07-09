Selena Rogers of Furnished Quarters Named Revenue Management Executive of the Year by HSMAI

/EIN News/ --

Selena Rogers, Senior Director of Corporate Accounts at Furnished Quarters, has been named Revenue Management Executive of the Year by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Greater New York Chapter. The honor was presented at the 26th Annual Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Awards Dinner on June 26, 2019 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.



The esteemed awards recognize the achievements of the best and brightest professionals in sales, marketing, revenue management and operations for travel and tourism in New York City. Winners are selected by the Past Presidents Council of the organization based on experience, references and contributions to the professional community.



Selena has been working for Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, in various revenue-related roles for 14 years. Starting as a Senior Corporate Sales Manager, she earned several promotions and quickly rose in the ranks to her current role, with diligent, persistent focus on revenue management and expanding the company’s client base throughout.



Prior to joining Furnished Quarters, Selena spent seven years in the hotel industry. Her knowledge of negotiating large corporate contracts and selling transient hotel rooms enabled her to become a seasoned expert in revenue management for both the short and long-term stay segments of the hospitality sector.



“The HSMAI Greater New York Chapter was delighted to have received a number of well-qualified nominations for this year's Awards of Excellence,” said Lucille Yokell, Vice President of Membership Experience. “Selena's knowledge, strength and reputation in the revenue management sector were strong factors in her consideration. Her practice of giving back to the community in so many ways clearly pointed to her selection.”



“Selena is energetic, honest, straightforward, laser-focused on company goals and an all-around cheerleader for our brand. She’s also been instrumental in our training and development program, creating best practices that our firm follows today,” said Victoria Yanakos, Executive Vice President of Sales at Furnished Quarters. “We are truly lucky to have her on our team.”



About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region.



About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



